- A previously unseen part of Fort Snelling will be available to the public thanks to virtual reality technology created by the U of M.

The University of Minnesota partnered with the Minnesota Historical Society to give guests a glimpse at the areas of the military buildings that have been dilapidated to the point where visitors cannot safely go inside.

Kat Hayes is an associate professor of anthropology at the U of M. She works with the Advanced Imaging Service for Objects and Spaces Lab at the U of M.

The lab created the system called Virtual MISLS, which stands for Military Intelligence Service Language School.

It’s an iOS and Android app that gives users the look at Fort Snelling using Google Cardboard or other VR headsets.

Visitors can look through 3D models of the rooms in Fort Snelling where the Military Intelligence Service Language School taught World War II soldiers Japanese.

The technology will be on display at Fort Snelling Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.