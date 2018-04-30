Section of I-94 to close next three weekends

- With temperatures rising, road construction will soon be back in full swing causing closures throughout the Twin Cities metro area.

For the next three weekends I-94 will be closed from I-394 to I-35W. Weather permitting, the section will be closed during the following dates and times:

- 10 p.m. Friday, May 4 to 5 a.m. Monday May 7

- 10 p.m. Friday, May 11 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 14

- 10 p.m. Friday, May 18 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 21

For more information on ramp closures and detour information specific to these weekend closures, click here.

Also, starting Friday, May 4 the ramp from I-94 west to Highway 55 will be closed. Crews will be working on the ramp and bridge. It is expected to re-open in mid-June.