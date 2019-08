- It wouldn't be a weekend in Minnesota without another round of new closures that are likely to impact a lot of commutes. This weekend is no exception.

Some major road closures this weekend will cause headaches for drivers around the Twin Cities Metro.

Perhaps the biggest closure: I-35W will be closed in both directions between I-94 and Highway 280 starting Friday night at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers can detour taking I-94 to 280.

In the South St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights, I-494 near 35E and Highway 52 will see lane reductions in both directions. Westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane and drivers headed east will be down to two lanes in that stretch.

Also on I-494, to the west in Plymouth, work on the Rockford Road bridge project will create overnight closures. Friday night, eastbound lanes at the bridge will be closed until 9 a.m. Saturday. The following night, westbound lanes will close 9 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at 10 a.m. Traffic will be diverted to the on/off ramps at Rockford Road.

Finally, last but not least, U.S. 169 near the Bloomington Ferry Bridge will have lane closures throughout the weekend, but no full closures.

For a full list of closures throughout the Metro and Minnesota, head to the MnDOT website.