- Three Section 8 housing programs in the Twin Cities are opening their waiting lists at the same time this summer.

It is the first time the Metro HRA, the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority and the Saint Paul Public Housing Agency will open their waitlists at the same time, according to a release from the Metropolitan Council.

Applications will be available from 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 12 through noon Tuesday, June 18. The applications must be submitted online at metrohra.org, mphaonlin.org or stpha.org.

There are 7,500 available waiting list slots among the three agencies for the applicants.

The last time the wait list opened for Minneapolis was 2008. Both St. Paul and the Metro HRA opened their lists in 2015.

“The needs for housing assistance in the region are great and resources are limited. These waiting lists are critical to assuring we meet as many needs as possible,” said Terri Smith, director of the Metro HRA. “We know how important stable housing is to helping families be successful at home in their communities.”

“For decades, the Housing Choice Voucher program has provided a platform for success for thousands of families across the Twin Cities,” said MPHA Executive Director Greg Russ. “We are excited to open up the waiting list so more families can apply for that same opportunity.”

“There are literally thousands of people in the region who are seeking affordable housing opportunities. The PHA has expanded its preferences to more effectively serve homeless individuals, families, and veterans throughout Ramsey County. We are eager to work with property managers and owners to start addressing this unmet affordable housing need,” said Louise Seeba, deputy executive director of St. Paul Public Housing Agency.