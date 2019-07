- Minneapolis police are searching for a suspect in a reported kidnapping that happened in downtown Minneapolis, according to Sgt. Darcy Horn.

Horn says the incident happened around 7:50 p.m. at S 12th Street and Lasalle Avenue. Police received a report of a man forcing a woman into a black sedan.

According to early investigation, police believe the two people know each other.

Officers say the suspect is described as a man aged 40 to 50 years old, about 6 feet tall, medium build, bald, wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Minneapolis police.

The investigation is ongoing.