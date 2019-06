- Search crews worked Saturday to find a man reported missing in Lake George.

The Anoka County Sheriff reports the man, a 53-year-old from Oak Grove, removed his life jacket while swimming near a boat when he began to struggle around noon.

Deputies responded and launched a search that went on until nightfall. As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the man had not been found.

The sheriff's office says the search will resume Sunday morning at 7 a.m. We're told the Department of Natural Resources and numerous fire departments are assisting the sheriff's office with search efforts.