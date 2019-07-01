< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Scientists catch possible world record muskie on Lake Mille Lacs A possible world record muskie caught and released by scientists with the Mille Lacs Band Department of Natural Resources. (Photo credit: Mille Lacs Band DNR) A possible world record muskie caught and released by scientists with the Mille Lacs Band Department of Natural Resources. (Photo credit: Mille Lacs Band DNR) (Photo credit: Mille Lacs Band DNR) A possible world record muskie caught and released by scientists with the Mille Lacs Band Department of Natural Resources. A possible world record muskie caught and released by scientists with the Mille Lacs Band Department of Natural Resources. (Photo credit: Mille Lacs Band DNR) A possible world record muskie caught and released by scientists with the Mille Lacs Band Department of Natural Resources. (Photo credit: Mille Lacs Band DNR)

Posted Jul 01 2019 01:19PM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 02:56PM CDT

MILLE LACS LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Coming in at over 5 feet long and possibly weighing between 55 and 75 lbs, a feasible world record muskie could be again lurking the waters of Mille Lacs Lake. 

The Mille Lacs Band Department of Natural Resources caught the giant fish while engaged in electrofishing activities for walleye this past spring. 

"We were not looking for the muskie," DNR Aquaculture Biologist Keith Wiggins-Kegg said in a news release. "That wasn't our objective."

When the team noticed the muskie within the shock waves, they quickly got the fish into the boat, took a length measurement and snapped a couple photographs before releasing it back into Mille Lacs.

The DNR team said the muskie measured in at 61.5 inches. data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Fort%20Snelling%20Flooding%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.26.03_1558660475806.png_7308731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Fort%20Snelling%20Flooding%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.26.03_1558660475806.png_7308731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Fort%20Snelling%20Flooding%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.26.03_1558660475806.png_7308731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Fort%20Snelling%20Flooding%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.26.03_1558660475806.png_7308731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Fort%20Snelling%20Flooding%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.26.03_1558660475806.png_7308731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Fort Snelling to remain closed through 4th of July for flooding cleanup

Posted Jul 01 2019 04:05PM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 04:09PM CDT

Fort Snelling State Park will remain closed through the Fourth of July while staff continue to clean up the park after major flooding this spring, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. 

The popular park has been closed since mid-March due to flooding from heavy snow and a lot of rain. The park sits at the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers as well as several lakes, most of which flooded.

The water has receded, but the DNR says staff are still assessing damages to areas that have just recently become accessible again. Staff are currently removing silt from roads and trails, fixing the beach, sanitizing buildings and moving the fishing pier back into place, among other things. 