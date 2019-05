- A tractor and school bus collided in southern Minnesota Tuesday, leaving a few people injured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 2 p.m., a tractor was heading south on Highway 56 approaching Highway 19 in Stanton Township. The school bus was behind the tractor and attempted to pass the tractor on the left. The tractor then tried to turn left onto 330th street.

The front right side of bus struck the left side of the tractor, leaving a few people injured.

None of the passengers needed to be transported to the hospital.