- This weekend's weather will feature the haves and the have nots.

Tempuratures will vary wildly across the state with warm, humid weather in southern Minnesota and cold, damp weather up north.

A weird day statewide with a warm & almost humid day across far southern MN... the metro is in between with plenty of 50s for highs, with maybe some low 60s for the far southern metro... then much cooler & damp 40s for the north with scattered showers & storms possible area wide pic.twitter.com/svDCAPb9dS — Cody Matz (@CodyMatzFox9) May 18, 2019

The metro will also feature about a 10 degree swing from its northside to southside with parts of the southern metro seeing highs in the low 60s while the northern metro will only get to the low 50s.