Gabriele Grunewald runs in the Women's 1500 Meter opening round during Day 1 of the 2017 USA Track & Field Championships at Hornet Satdium on June 22, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Gabriele Grunewald runs in the Women's 1500 Meter opening round during Day 1 of the 2017 USA Track & Field Championships at Hornet Satdium on June 22, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

- On Tuesday night, runners in Minneapolis will come together for a special group run in honor of former Gophers track star and professional runner Gabriele “Gabe” Grunewald, who died on June 11 at age 32 after a decade-long battle with cancer.

Runners will go for a 1.405-mile run/walk at 6:15 p.m. at BF Nelson Park to celebrate Gabe’s birthday. At the run, Gov. Tim Walz will also proclaim Tuesday, June 25 “Gabe Day” in Minnesota.

Grunewald’s husband, Justin Grunewald, is expected to speak at the event, along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a former professional runner himself.

Gabe had continued to train and compete through chemotherapy, inspiring thousands of runners to adopt the motto, “brave like Gabe.” She created the Brave Like Gabe Foundation to help other people fighting rare cancers.

In an Instagram post, Gabe’s husband said they hope to have people all over the world running with them on Tuesday. Runners can participate virtually by logging their miles with the running app Strava and tagging #bravelikegabe or #runningonhope on social media.

Moving forward, Justin said Gabe wants people to move as frequently as they feel able, whether it is walking, jogging, running, biking, swimming or some other form of exercise.