Runners to honor Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald with memorial run in Minneapolis Tuesday Gabriele Grunewald runs in the Women's 1500 Meter opening round during Day 1 of the 2017 USA Track & Field Championships at Hornet Satdium on June 22, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Gabriele Grunewald runs in the Women's 1500 Meter opening round during Day 1 of the 2017 USA Track & Field Championships at Hornet Satdium on June 22, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414626910" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - On Tuesday night, runners in Minneapolis will come together for a special group run in honor of former Gophers track star and professional runner Gabriele “Gabe” Grunewald, <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/brave-like-gabe-ex-gopher-runner-battling-cancer-who-inspired-many-passes-away">who died on June 11 at age 32</a> after a decade-long battle with cancer. </p><p>Runners will go for a 1.405-mile run/walk at 6:15 p.m. at BF Nelson Park to celebrate Gabe’s birthday. At the run, Gov. Tim Walz will also proclaim Tuesday, June 25 “Gabe Day” in Minnesota. </p><p>Grunewald’s husband, Justin Grunewald, is expected to speak at the event, along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a former professional runner himself. </p><p>Gabe had continued to train and compete through chemotherapy, inspiring thousands of runners to adopt the motto, “brave like Gabe.” She created the Brave Like Gabe Foundation to help other people fighting rare cancers. </p><p>In an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BzBRjggnHrF/">Instagram post</a>, Gabe’s husband said they hope to have people all over the world running with them on Tuesday. Runners can participate virtually by logging their miles with the running app Strava and tagging #bravelikegabe or #runningonhope on social media. </p><p>Moving forward, Justin said Gabe wants people to move as frequently as they feel able, whether it is walking, jogging, running, biking, swimming or some other form of exercise. </p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/By_D3qXnzqY/" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/By_D3qXnzqY/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/By_D3qXnzqY/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/By_D3qXnzqY/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Dear friends, Let’s celebrate @gigrunewalds birthday. It coincidentally coincides with ‘Gabriele Grunewald Day.’ We will go for a short run (feel free to add on before or after) then go find food and drinks at a location TBD. Tuesday June 25 will be proclaimed Gabriele Grunewald Day in the state of Minnesota, and we’ll be #RunningOnHope in Gabe’s honor (with Gabe). 6:15pm at BF Nelson Park in Minneapolis. 1.405 mi run / walk + honorary words from @mngovernor @jacobfrey1 and @justingrunewald1 + live printing of @bravelikegabe merch available for purchase by our friends at @trackclubco + treats from @jonnypops @genUCAN and @pickybars. Everyone is welcome! We’ll see you on Tuesday. #bravelikegabe @bravelikegabe</a></p><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/justingrunewald1/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Justin Grunewald</a> (@justingrunewald1) on <time datetime="2019-06-21T20:31:55+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Jun 21, 2019 at 1:31pm PDT</time></p></div> </blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More News Stories

Man gets 121 months in prison in 1983 Minneapolis cold case rape, murder
Posted Jun 25 2019 08:02AM CDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 12:09PM CDT

Meandering geese block traffic on Hwy. 100 in Minneapolis
Posted Jun 25 2019 11:25AM CDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 11:35AM CDT

Study: Final Four brought in 91,000 visitors, $143 million in economic impact
Posted Jun 25 2019 09:40AM CDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 09:54AM CDT data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Louis_Park_man_to_be_sentenced_Tuesd_0_7441379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Louis_Park_man_to_be_sentenced_Tuesd_0_7441379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Louis_Park_man_to_be_sentenced_Tuesd_0_7441379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Louis_Park_man_to_be_sentenced_Tuesd_0_7441379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/St__Louis_Park_man_to_be_sentenced_Tuesd_0_7441379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A St. Louis Park, Minnesota man is expected to be sentenced Tuesday for the rape and murder of a 17-year-old woman in Minneapolis in 1983." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man gets 121 months in prison in 1983 Minneapolis cold case rape, murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:02AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A St. Louis Park, Minnesota man was sentenced Tuesday to 121 months in prison, the maximum sentence, for the rape and murder of a17-year-old girl in Minneapolis in 1983. </p><p>Last month, a judge found Darell Rea, 64, guilty of killing Laurie Mesedahl in 1983. The teenager’s body was found by the Soo Line Railroad yard. An autopsy showed she had been raped, strangled and then beaten to death.</p><p>Investigators had long suspected Rea, who had a violent criminal history. But, it was not until 2017 that forensic scientists used DNA and other evidence to finally charge him. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/meandering-geese-block-traffic-on-hwy-100-in-minneapolis" title="Meandering geese block traffic on Hwy. 100 in Minneapolis" data-articleId="414629946" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(MnDOT)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meandering geese block traffic on Hwy. 100 in Minneapolis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:25AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:35AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Backups on Hwy. 100 in Minneapolis are common during weekday commutes, but motorists were especially frustrated Tuesday morning when a family of geese delayed things further.</p><p>MnDOT captured the scene from one of its traffic cameras Tuesday that showed the geese meandering across the lanes of traffic.</p><p>The slow-moving geese stopped two lanes on the highway and another lane of merging traffic from Cedar Lake Road at around 9 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/study-final-four-brought-in-91-000-visitors-143-million-in-economic-impact" title="Study: Final Four brought in 91,000 visitors, $143 million in economic impact" data-articleId="414614796" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Featured Videos

Man gets 121 months in prison in 1983 Minneapolis cold case rape, murder
Runners to honor Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald with memorial run in Minneapolis Tuesday
Cars and Caves in Chanhassen, Minnesota
'I'm not homophobic': St. Paul Councilor won't apologize for past tweets (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Gabriele Grunewald_1561479192335.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Runners to honor Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald with memorial run in Minneapolis Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/cars-and-caves-in-chanhassen-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Classic%20Jags%20USE_1561468985932.jpg_7441401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Classic cars and the caves that store them will be on display at the Cars and Caves event in Chanhassen June 29" title="Classic Jags.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cars and Caves in Chanhassen, Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a Most Recent

Meandering geese block traffic on Hwy. 100 in Minneapolis
Runners to honor Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald with memorial run in Minneapolis Tuesday
Study: Final Four brought in 91,000 visitors, $143 million in economic impact
Cars and Caves in Chanhassen, Minnesota
Photo of brother hugging his little sister after pre-school graduation goes viral id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/meandering-geese-block-traffic-on-hwy-100-in-minneapolis" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Geese%20blocking%20Hwy.%2011_1561480450888.jpg_7441837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;MnDOT&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Meandering geese block traffic on Hwy. 100 in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/runners-to-honor-gabriele-gabe-grunewald-with-memorial-run-in-minneapolis-tuesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20Gabriele%20Grunewald_1561479192335.jpg_7441733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20Gabriele%20Grunewald_1561479192335.jpg_7441733_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20Gabriele%20Grunewald_1561479192335.jpg_7441733_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20Gabriele%20Grunewald_1561479192335.jpg_7441733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20Gabriele%20Grunewald_1561479192335.jpg_7441733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gabriele&#x20;Grunewald&#x20;runs&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;1500&#x20;Meter&#x20;opening&#x20;round&#x20;during&#x20;Day&#x20;1&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2017&#x20;USA&#x20;Track&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Field&#x20;Championships&#x20;at&#x20;Hornet&#x20;Satdium&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Sacramento&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andy&#x20;Lyons&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Runners to honor Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald with memorial run in Minneapolis Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-final-four-brought-in-91-000-visitors-143-million-in-economic-impact" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/29/9P%20-%20MSP%20FINAL%20FOUR%20PREPS_00.01.26.02_1553909980428.png_6962111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Final Four brought in 91,000 visitors, $143 million in economic impact</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/cars-and-caves-in-chanhassen-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Classic%20Jags%20USE_1561468985932.jpg_7441401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Classic%20Jags%20USE_1561468985932.jpg_7441401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Classic%20Jags%20USE_1561468985932.jpg_7441401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Classic%20Jags%20USE_1561468985932.jpg_7441401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Classic%20Jags%20USE_1561468985932.jpg_7441401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Classic&#x20;cars&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;caves&#x20;that&#x20;store&#x20;them&#x20;will&#x20;be&#x20;on&#x20;display&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Cars&#x20;and&#x20;Caves&#x20;event&#x20;in&#x20;Chanhassen&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;June&#x20;29" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cars and Caves in Chanhassen, Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photo-of-brother-hugging-his-little-sister-after-pre-school-graduation-goes-viral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Aundrea&#x20;and&#x20;Matthew&#x20;Smith" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Photo of brother hugging his little 