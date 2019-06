- A Savage company, along with the nonprofit Loaves and Fishes, received some national recognition for their efforts to help the homeless.

It’s all for a partnership the two created that caught the attention of Walmart.

Now, Walmart is making sure the rest of the country knows about it, too.

At RPM Drymate, Karina Fonseca is making a personalized dog mat that is water absorbent and skid proof.

“We have a 16-by-28 that is personalized: Name, your pet’s name on it,” she said.

It’s one of dozens of products in the Drymate’s warehouse that are all made to resist moisture.

“The idea is protection,” said Nick Sovell, RPM Drymate co-owner. “That’s what we are doing: Surface protection.”

Like more companies, there are times when you simply have overruns or excess product. In many cases it’s liquidated, but RPM had another idea.

The idea came after seeing the nonprofit Loaves and Fishes Minnesota distribute clothing to its homeless guests.

“And I said, wow, we have waterproof, windproof mats that could literally protect the homeless people,” Sovell said.

So, its cutting crew in Red Wing went to work creating packable blankets. Loaves and Fishes then distributed them to 250 of their guests.

“We go down to the streets to tented communities and to shelters,” said Cathy Maes, of Loaves and Fishes Minnesota. “And people come out, they know that we are going to be there. And they came out and they were so excited that they were going to receive brand new blankets.”

The efforts caught the attention of Walmart, which turned it into a commercial.

It was national recognition for a local company living its mission to do good.

“I believe that the help that Drymate gave us really did save lives,” said Maes. “It’s like, pay it forward. If you do good things for people, it’s going to circle around and do good things to you.”