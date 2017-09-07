Motorcyclist killed trying to avoid box truck in Rosemount, Minn.

- A 57-year-old motorcycle driver was killed Wednesday when he swerved to avoid a box truck and collided with another car in Rosemount, Minnesota.

Clive Jorgenson of Eagan was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Highway 55 when he attempted to avoid a box truck that was turning onto County Road 42 from the highway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The motorcycle collided head on with a Chevy Malibu that was traveling westbound on Highway 55 in the bypass lane.

The Chevy Malibu went into the ditch and the motorcycle came to rest in the westbound lane of traffic.

Jorgenson was killed in the crash. No one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.