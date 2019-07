- A Richfield, Minnesota teenager is using a lemonade stand to give back.

It’s the fourth year in a row that Joe Carr is raising money for Gillette Children’s specialty healthcare.

The 16-year-old was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was three years old. After spending time as a patient at Gillette's, both he and his personal care assistant Bill Aberg decided to launch Joe and Bill’s Lemonade Stand back in 2015.

Proceeds will be used to buy gas cards for families with loved ones receiving care at Gillette.

“It’s not surprising…[Joe] is very generous, he’s had a lot of care, a lot of help in his life and he’s always had the concept of giving back to others and it’s also instilled, obviously, by his family,” Aberg said.

People traveled from all over the Twin Cities metro for a cup of their special lemonade.

Last year, the duo raised nearly $2,000 during the one-day event.