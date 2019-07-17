< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var article> <section id="story418718201" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418718201" data-article-version="1.0">Revamped North End, Goat Booth among new attractions at Minnesota State Fair</h1> </header> addthis:title="Revamped North End, Goat Booth among new attractions at Minnesota State Fair"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418718201.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418718201");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418718201-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418718201-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/goat%20booth_1563395715748.jpg_7529687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418718201-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Among the new attractions this year are the Goat Booth, an education station inside the Sheep and Poultry Barn devoted entirely to learning about goats. (Photo credit: Minnesota State Fair) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/goat%20booth_1563395715748.jpg_7529687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418718201-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="goat booth_1563395715748.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/North%20End_1563395718310.jpg_7529689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418718201-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="North End_1563395718310.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Minnesota%20Corn%20Fairstalk_1563395715646.jpg_7529686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418718201-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Minnesota Corn Fairstalk_1563395715646.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/new%20rides_1563395718316.jpg_7529688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418718201-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="new rides_1563395718316.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418718201-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/goat%20booth_1563395715748.jpg_7529687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Among the new attractions this year are the Goat Booth, an education station inside the Sheep and Poultry Barn devoted entirely to learning about goats. (Photo credit: Minnesota State Fair) " title="goat booth_1563395715748.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Among the new attractions this year are the Goat Booth, an education station inside the Sheep and Poultry Barn devoted entirely to learning about goats. (Photo credit: Minnesota State Fair) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/North%20End_1563395718310.jpg_7529689_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The centerpiece of fair’s new North End neighborhood will be the North End Event Center, a 12,000-square foot exhibit hall that will be home to rotating, museum-quality exhibits. (Photo credit: Minnesota State Fair) " title="North End_1563395718310.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The centerpiece of fair’s <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/-20-million-in-state-fair-improvements-includes-new-exhibit-hall-on-north-side">new North End neighborhood</a> will be the North End Event Center, a 12,000-square foot exhibit hall that will be home to rotating, museum-quality exhibits. (Photo credit: Minnesota State Fair) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Minnesota%20Corn%20Fairstalk_1563395715646.jpg_7529686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The North End will also be home to the Minnesota Corn Fairstalk, a 24-foot tall art installation celebrating Minnesota agriculture. (Photo credit: Minnesota State Fair) " title="Minnesota Corn Fairstalk_1563395715646.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The North End will also be home to the Minnesota Corn <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Fairstalk" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Fairstalk</span>, a 24-foot tall art installation celebrating Minnesota agriculture. (Photo credit: Minnesota State Fair) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/new%20rides_1563395718316.jpg_7529688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Three new rides will debut the fair: Sea Ray, a giant pirate ship, Zero Gravity at the Mighty Midway and a Merry-Go-Round at the Kidway. (Photo credit: Minnesota State Fair) " title="goat booth_1563395715748.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/North%20End_1563395718310.jpg_7529689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The centerpiece of fair’s new North End neighborhood will be the North End Event Center, a 12,000-square foot exhibit hall that will be home to rotating, museum-quality exhibits. (Photo credit: Minnesota State Fair) " title="North End_1563395718310.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Minnesota%20Corn%20Fairstalk_1563395715646.jpg_7529686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The North End will also be home to the Minnesota Corn Fairstalk, a 24-foot tall art installation celebrating Minnesota agriculture. (Photo credit: Minnesota State Fair) " title="Minnesota Corn Fairstalk_1563395715646.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/new%20rides_1563395718316.jpg_7529688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Three new rides will debut the fair: Sea Ray, a giant pirate ship, Zero Gravity at the Mighty Midway and a Merry-Go-Round at the Kidway. <strong class='dateline'>FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Minnesota State Fair organizers revealed all the new attractions, events and programs visitors can expect at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together, including the revamped north side of the fairgrounds. </p><p>The centerpiece of fair’s <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/-20-million-in-state-fair-improvements-includes-new-exhibit-hall-on-north-side">new North End neighborhood</a> will be the North End Event Center, a 12,000-square foot exhibit hall that will be home to rotating, museum-quality exhibits. First up will be “ANGRY BIRDS UNIVERSE: THE EXHIBITION,” which features hands-on interactive activities based on the popular mobile game. </p><p>On the plaza outside the exhibit hall will be three shade structures called the Minnesota Marquees—exhibit panels showcasing Minnesota innovations in agriculture, industry and the arts. </p><p>The North End will also be home to the Minnesota Corn Fairstalk, a 24-foot tall art installation celebrating Minnesota agriculture, as well as the new food stand, Brim, which will be serving up their Grilled Sota Sandwich, one of the <a href="http://www.fox9.com/home/minnesota-state-fair-adds-31-new-foods-menu-up-to-nearly-500-items-">31 new foods</a> at this year’s fair. </p><p>Among the other new attractions this year are the Goat Booth, an education station inside the Sheep and Poultry Barn devoted entirely to learning about goats, and the Minnesota Healing Garden, a garden containing dozens of plants known for healing and therapeutic properties on the side of the 4-H Building. </p><p>New programs include the Indigenous Food Lab at Dan Patch Park on Sunday, Sept. 1. By <span class="author">Leah Beno, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 05:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 05:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Talking with young children about gun violence can be difficult, but Wednesday outside the state Capitol in St. Paul Minnesota the topic was addressed head on. </p><p>Nationwide 180 Freedom Schools across the country in 87 cities took part in awareness events. In St. Paul, more than a thousand students participated in a march from the St. Paul Cathedral to the state Capitol. </p><p>"This event is about gun violence and how children are dying and we don't want that," said Jayla Samuels, an 11-year-old. </p> Deputy, passerby stop runaway bus after driver suffers medical emergency in western MN Posted Jul 17 2019 04:40PM CDT Updated Jul 17 2019 05:08PM CDT <p>A Sheriff's deputy and a passerby teamed up to stop a runaway bus piloted by a driver having a medical emergency near Granite Falls, Minn. Wednesday.</p><p>According to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office, multiple 911 calls came in around noon saying a Renville County West School District bus was driving on the wrong side of the road and had hit several cars on Hwy. 212.</p><p>Granite Falls Police assisted the Sheriff's Office in trying to stop the bus. In pursuit, officers and deputies figured the driver was experiencing a medical emergency.</p> Omar amendment would raise standards for adding people to terrorist watch list Posted Jul 17 2019 04:00PM CDT Updated Jul 17 2019 04:11PM CDT <p>The House of Representatives has passed an amendment penned by Rep. Ilhan Omar that would increase the standards by which other countries can add people to the terrorist watch list.</p><p>The amendment to the Intelligence Authorization Act was adopted Tuesday night on the House floor.</p><p>According to her office, the bill, which is bound for the Republican-controlled Senate, would make the Trump administration disclose details about how it shares its watch list with other countries.</p> Hummels presented their new Dirndl collection in Munich. (Photo by Lino Mirgeler/dpa picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="1155782648_1563396492015-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Use of age-altering FaceApp grants Russian company ‘perpetual, irrevocable' rights to your content</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/cars-underwater-in-minneapolis-after-quick-burst-of-rain-tuesday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cars underwater on Garfield Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday night. (Photo credit: Evan Olson)" title="Evan Olson uptown flash flooding_1563374371129.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cars underwater in Minneapolis after quick burst of rain Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ten-years-later-red-bulls-soldiers-killed-in-action-remembered"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - 10 YEARS SINCE RED BULLS KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ten years later, ‘Red Bulls' soldiers killed in action remembered</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/omar-amendment-would-raise-standards-for-adding-people-to-terrorist-watch-list" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/24/US%20House%20of%20Representatives_1490384867771_2933483_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/24/US%20House%20of%20Representatives_1490384867771_2933483_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/24/US%20House%20of%20Representatives_1490384867771_2933483_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/24/US%20House%20of%20Representatives_1490384867771_2933483_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/24/US%20House%20of%20Representatives_1490384867771_2933483_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Omar amendment would raise standards for adding people to terrorist watch list</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/use-of-age-altering-faceapp-grants-russian-company-perpetual-irrevocable-rights-to-your-content" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/GettyImages-1155782648%20THUMB_1563396492015.jpg_7529873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/GettyImages-1155782648%20THUMB_1563396492015.jpg_7529873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/GettyImages-1155782648%20THUMB_1563396492015.jpg_7529873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/GettyImages-1155782648%20THUMB_1563396492015.jpg_7529873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/GettyImages-1155782648%20THUMB_1563396492015.jpg_7529873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Cathy&#x20;Hummels&#x2c;&#x20;influencer&#x2c;&#x20;stands&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;mobile&#x20;phone&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;self-designed&#x20;Dirndl&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;photographers&#x2e;&#x20;Hummels&#x20;presented&#x20;their&#x20;new&#x20;Dirndl&#x20;collection&#x20;in&#x20;Munich&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Lino&#x20;Mirgeler&#x2f;dpa&#x20;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Use of age-altering FaceApp grants Russian company ‘perpetual, irrevocable' rights to your content</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-the-phone-can-wait-prepare-to-go-hands-free-by-aug-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/9%20P%20-%20HANDS%20FREE%20HOPKINS%20POLICE_00.00.46.24_1563395202567.png_7529681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/9%20P%20-%20HANDS%20FREE%20HOPKINS%20POLICE_00.00.46.24_1563395202567.png_7529681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/9%20P%20-%20HANDS%20FREE%20HOPKINS%20POLICE_00.00.46.24_1563395202567.png_7529681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/9%20P%20-%20HANDS%20FREE%20HOPKINS%20POLICE_00.00.46.24_1563395202567.png_7529681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/9%20P%20-%20HANDS%20FREE%20HOPKINS%20POLICE_00.00.46.24_1563395202567.png_7529681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'The phone can wait': Prepare to go hands-free by Aug. 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/revamped-north-end-among-new-attractions-at-minnesota-state-fair" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/goat%20booth_1563395715748.jpg_7529687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/goat%20booth_1563395715748.jpg_7529687_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/goat%20booth_1563395715748.jpg_7529687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/goat%20booth_1563395715748.jpg_7529687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/goat%20booth_1563395715748.jpg_7529687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Among&#x20;the&#x20;new&#x20;attractions&#x20;this&#x20;year&#x20;are&#x20;the&#x20;Goat&#x20;Booth&#x2c;&#x20;an&#x20;education&#x20;station&#x20;inside&#x20;the&#x20;Sheep&#x20;and&#x20;Poultry&#x20;Barn&#x20;devoted&#x20;entirely&#x20;to&#x20;learning&#x20;about&#x20;goats&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;State&#x20;Fair&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Revamped North End, Goat Booth among new attractions at Minnesota State Fair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-strained-to-capacity-minneapolis-police-chief-requests-400-more-officers-by-2025" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" 'Strained to capacity': Minneapolis police chief requests 400 more officers by 2025 