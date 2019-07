Three new rides will debut the fair: Sea Ray, a giant pirate ship, Zero Gravity at the Mighty Midway and a Merry-Go-Round at the Kidway.

- Minnesota State Fair organizers revealed all the new attractions, events and programs visitors can expect at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together, including the revamped north side of the fairgrounds.

The centerpiece of fair’s new North End neighborhood will be the North End Event Center, a 12,000-square foot exhibit hall that will be home to rotating, museum-quality exhibits. First up will be “ANGRY BIRDS UNIVERSE: THE EXHIBITION,” which features hands-on interactive activities based on the popular mobile game.

On the plaza outside the exhibit hall will be three shade structures called the Minnesota Marquees—exhibit panels showcasing Minnesota innovations in agriculture, industry and the arts.

The North End will also be home to the Minnesota Corn Fairstalk, a 24-foot tall art installation celebrating Minnesota agriculture, as well as the new food stand, Brim, which will be serving up their Grilled Sota Sandwich, one of the 31 new foods at this year’s fair.

Among the other new attractions this year are the Goat Booth, an education station inside the Sheep and Poultry Barn devoted entirely to learning about goats, and the Minnesota Healing Garden, a garden containing dozens of plants known for healing and therapeutic properties on the side of the 4-H Building.

New programs include the Indigenous Food Lab at Dan Patch Park on Sunday, Sept. 1. During the special daylong program, James Beard Award winner Chef Sean Sherman, also known as The Sioux Chef, along with other indigenous chefs, will present cooking demonstrations and discuss the history and cultural significance of Native dishes and ingredients.

Three new rides will debut the fair: Sea Ray, a giant pirate ship, Zero Gravity at the Mighty Midway and a Merry-Go-Round at the Kidway.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Giant Slide.

Last but not least, getting to and from the fair will be easier than ever with the addition of two new Park & Ride locations—one at 2955 Centre Pointe Drive in in Roseville and the other at Grace Lutheran Church at 1730 Old Hudson Road in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Fair starts Thursday, Aug. 22 and runs through Labor Day.