Residents share concerns over Burnsville landfill expansion 10 2019 09:42PM By Cole Heath, FOX 9
Posted Jul 10 2019 09:14PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 09:42PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 09:45PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417442151-393206141" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/05/7V%20BURNSVILLE%20LANDFILL%20PLANS%20_00.00.21.25_1551843911366.png_6856900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417442151" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - The trash talk is continuing over a controversial landfill expansion project in Burnsville. </p> <p>In March, city leaders unanimously <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/trash-talk-burnsville-approves-plan-to-raise-landfill-height-residents-sound-off">approved the early stages of a plan</a> to raise the height of their landfill by more than 250 feet.</p> <p>Wednesday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency held a public meeting to discuss the environmental impact of the landfill expansion project.</p> <p>Dozens attended the meeting with some voicing their concerns about the possible impact to wildlife, property values, aesthetics and noise levels.</p> <p>Officials said no permits can be issued before an official environmental review.</p> <p>If approved, the landfill’s maximum height could be raised from 104 feet to 372 feet. The proposed increase would allow 26 million cubic yards of more solid waste.</p> <p>“You are taking something so pristine and beautiful, the Minnesota River Valley and adding a garbage mountain,” said Rachel Merrifield, a resident who opposes the project.</p> <p>“In my opinion, which is a biased opinion of course, we believe it is going to go through, but we have to listen to the results from meeting like this,” said Michael Miller of Waste Management.</p> <p>The plan has not been finalized yet. More News Stories

Minneapolis residents protest Trump Administration migrant holding facility conditions

By Iris Perez, FOX 9
Posted Jul 10 2019 08:20PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 10:18PM CDT

Dozens of protesters hit the streets of Minneapolis to try and bring attention to the conditions in holding facilities for young undocumented immigrants and the Trump Administration's immigration policies Wednesday.

The protest gained steam 1,100 miles from Capitol Hill along the Marshall Bridge in Minneapolis. data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Minneapolis_residents_protest_Trump_Admi_0_7513987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Minneapolis_residents_protest_Trump_Admi_0_7513987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Minneapolis_residents_protest_Trump_Admi_0_7513987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Minneapolis_residents_protest_Trump_Admi_0_7513987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Minneapolis_residents_protest_Trump_Admi_0_7513987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozens of protesters hit the streets of Minneapolis to try and bring attention to the conditions in holding facilities for young undocumented immigrants and the Trump Administration’s immigration policies Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis residents protest Trump Administration migrant holding facility conditions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dozens of protesters hit the streets of Minneapolis to try and bring attention to the conditions in holding facilities for young undocumented immigrants and the Trump Administration’s immigration policies Wednesday.</p><p>The protest gained steam 1,100 miles from Capitol Hill along the Marshall Bridge in Minneapolis. Dozens gathered there demanded a change to a worsening human rights crisis at the southern border.</p><p>“He isn’t making it better,” said Jan Scofield, a protester. “He never has. He never will. Minnesota bait shops say harsh winter has left minnows in short supply

Posted Jul 10 2019 07:52PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 09:49PM CDT

The harsh winter this past year is still having a ripple effect in the middle of summer on fishermen. Bait shops tell FOX 9 minnows are in short supply. Bait shops tell FOX 9 minnows are in short supply." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota bait shops say harsh winter has left minnows in short supply</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The harsh winter this past year is still having a ripple effect in the middle of summer on fishermen. Bait shops tell FOX 9 minnows are in short supply.</p><p>"The minnow supply is getting worse and worse this year," says Dave Christenson.</p><p>They say there's a sucker born every minute but at Blue Ribbon Bait and Tackle in Oakdale, they are practically an endangered species.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/xcel-starts-tearing-down-black-dog-chimney-in-burnsville-minn" title="Xcel starts tearing down Black Dog Chimney in Burnsville, Minn." data-articleId="417423276" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Xcel starts tearing down Black Dog Chimney in Burnsville, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The demolition of a chimney at a Burnsville, Minnesota power plant marks the end of an era, as the facility tears down a remnant of its coal-burning past.</p><p>Xcel Energy has started dismantling the chimney at the Black Dog power plant. Xcel starts tearing down Black Dog Chimney in Burnsville, Minn.

Posted Jul 10 2019 07:35PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 07:46PM CDT

The demolition of a chimney at a Burnsville, Minnesota power plant marks the end of an era, as the facility tears down a remnant of its coal-burning past.

Xcel Energy has started dismantling the chimney at the Black Dog power plant. The 600-foot tall chimney, which has stood along the banks of the Mississippi River for more than 50 years, is now no longer needed as the power plant has transitioned from coal to natural gas.

The change won't be the last for Black Dog as Xcel hopes to reduce the facility's carbon output by 80 percent by 2030 and make it 100 percent carbon-free by 2050. 