- The trash talk is continuing over a controversial landfill expansion project in Burnsville.

In March, city leaders unanimously approved the early stages of a plan to raise the height of their landfill by more than 250 feet.

Wednesday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency held a public meeting to discuss the environmental impact of the landfill expansion project.

Dozens attended the meeting with some voicing their concerns about the possible impact to wildlife, property values, aesthetics and noise levels.

Officials said no permits can be issued before an official environmental review.

If approved, the landfill’s maximum height could be raised from 104 feet to 372 feet. The proposed increase would allow 26 million cubic yards of more solid waste.

“You are taking something so pristine and beautiful, the Minnesota River Valley and adding a garbage mountain,” said Rachel Merrifield, a resident who opposes the project.

“In my opinion, which is a biased opinion of course, we believe it is going to go through, but we have to listen to the results from meeting like this,” said Michael Miller of Waste Management.

The plan has not been finalized yet. A decision on the project will likely be made early next year.