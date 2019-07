- A group of Girl Scouts were rescued after an intensive search Friday night in the Boundary Waters in northern Minnesota.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:15 p.m., authorities received a report of a lightning strike at a campsite on Knife Lake in the Boundary Waters.

Rescuers safely evacuated the area, bringing the nine scouts to safety. The group included six scouts and three staff members, ranging in age from 13-20. All nine were checked out and cleared by Ely Ambulance.

No one was directly struck by lightning.

In a tweet, Governor Tim Walz addressed the rescue operation, writing: "A group of very brave Girl Scouts need your prayers tonight. They’re waiting out dangerous conditions and potential injuries in BWCA, while search & rescue teams try to locate them. Our first responders train for this. We're going to do everything we can to bring them home safe."

Statement from Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys:

"The Girl Scout troop from Chicago was in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area through a trip operated by our neighboring council to the north, Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines.

The group experienced a ground lightning strike during their trip that affected some members of their party. The leader of the group followed protocol and called authorities to report lightning strikes near their campsite. They were all mobile and alert and with St. Louis County’s assistance, were evacuated Saturday morning.

We want to assure all Girl Scout families in our council, that all Girl Scouts River Valleys’ wilderness campers are safe and accounted for and that this situation is unrelated to any Girl Scouts River Valleys Camp program. Girl Scouts River Valleys camp staff has connected with all campers participating in wilderness trips organized by the council and confirm that they are safe and enjoying their trip.

We are glad that our sister Girl Scouts are safe and being cared for. Preparedness and safety are the highest priority for all Girl Scouts. We commend the leaders of the group for following safety protocol and ensuring the safety of all involved."

Statement from Tish Bolger, CEO of Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys:

"To know our sister Girl Scouts from Chicago are safe is a great relief. The girls and their leaders were following a pre-planned route and were prepared for outdoor emergencies. We are glad that they were able to use their training and prepared safety plan protocol, allowing first responders to reach them quickly and assist them.

We are grateful for the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and everyone who throughout the night to bring our sister Girl Scouts to safety.

We praise the leaders and girls for exemplifying the Girl Scout mission, by responding to this situation with courage, confidence, and character.”