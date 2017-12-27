Report of pipe bomb closes roads in Wyoming, Minn.

- Sections of Forest Boulevard and Wyoming Trail in Wyoming, Minn., were shut down early Wednesday morning for reports of a pipe bomb in a vehicle, though police later determined the device in question was a military-style ignition device typically used to shoot flares.

Two people driving a stolen car were pulled over just after 3:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Casey's General Store in Wyoming, reporting to officers that there was a "pipe bomb" in the trunk.

The St. Paul Bomb squad was called in and evacuated a half-block perimeter before determining the item, a military "lifting cap," was safe. At least seven people from a nearby apartment complex were displaced for several hours.

Both individuals were subsequently arrested for stealing the car, and roads were reopened in time for the morning commute.

The incident remains under investigation.