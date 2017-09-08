RECALL: Coborn's American Rye Bread and Caraway Rye Bread

- Coborn's, Inc. is recalling two types of its rye bread due to undeclared allergens, according to a company official.

The two types of bread are its American Rye Bread and Caraway Rye Bread. The breads contain milk, soy and egg, which weren't declared due to an update to the ingredient profile from the manufacturer of the base.

The products were distributed and sold at Coborn's and Cash Wise Stores in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, Marketplace Foods in western Wisconsin, and CobornsDelivers in the Twin Cities area.

The UPCs are as follows: American Rye 7-33147-20150-3, Caraway Rye 7-33147-20155-8. The impacted items have an expiration date of September 7 or earlier.

Those who are allergic to soy, milk, and/or egg should throw away the item or return it to the store for a refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.