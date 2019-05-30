Developments regarding the nationwide liver transplant allocation policy could impact Minnesotans waiting on a life-saving donation.
More than 13,000 people are hoping for a new liver, but according to United Network for Organ Sharing last year just over 8,000 were transplanted. That's led to some controversy on how to best distribute them.
Like most two-year-old girls, Maddie Stone loves taking care of her baby dolls. Unlike a lot of toddlers, however, she's become more familiar with her toy hospital kit because she often brings it to her many doctor appointments and surgeries.