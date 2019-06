- One racer has died after two people competing in a triathlon in Madison, Wisconsin were taken to the hospital after trouble while swimming.

In a statement, Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin says their crews responded to two separate incidents as racers went through Lake Monona during the first portion of the contest. Both participants were taken to the hospital where one died. The other racer is continuing to receive treatment.

Ironman Wisconsin says they are continuing to look into what went wrong during the 2.4-mile swim.

"Our condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, during this most difficult time," organizers wrote in the statement. "The well-being of our competitors is paramount and we are grateful for the effort and quick support of medical personnel."