ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Thousands of people are expected to attend the festivities for Twin Cities Pride this weekend. Starting Friday, however, a group called The Restored Hope Network will be hosting a conference at a Robbinsdale church promising to help people leave the “gay lifestyle.”</p><p>Gays and lesbians gathered outside of the church Friday morning to protest conference, calling it a type of conversion therapy. Protesters say instead of hope, the group leaves members of the LGBTQ community with a sense of shame.</p><p>“My first Pride was a spiritual experience,” said Roger Sanchez, who attended the rally. “For the first time, I felt that I belong, there are people here that love me, and there was nothing wrong with me and it was so affirming, and so for me that's why I'm here [protesting].”</p><p>About 250 people are registered for the two-day Restored Hope Conference, a series of talks and workshops geared towards those struggling with same sex attraction. </p><p>Anne Paulk, a self-described former lesbian, is the group’s executive director. She claims they are not offering so-called conversion therapy. FOX 9 Reporter Tom Lyden met with Paulk to discuss what she says the group offers.</p><p>Paulk: We are a Christian transformational ministry. We offer the gospel, the hope of Jesus Christ to redeem people from sin of any kind, including homosexuality."</p><p>FOX 9 Reporter Tom Lyden: You would not call it therapy?</p><p>Paulk: We would not call it conversion therapy whatsoever, that phrase has come to mean coercion, torture, abuse and forceful things, none of that describes us at all … We don't pray away the gay. We do talk and we do pray.</p><p>Lyden: What do you do you?</p><p>Paulk: What do we do? We do Christian ministry for those who struggle. I came out of the gay background.</p><p>Along with her ex-husband, John Paulk, they were leaders of the ex-gay group Exodus International, which promoted conversion, or as they called it, “reparative therapy.” That is, until John got caught in a Washington D.C. gay bar. He initially said he was there to use the bathroom. The group fell apart and so did the marriage.</p><p>Paulk: He found himself his feelings that didn't go away, but mine did.</p><p>Lyden: Do you feel like you are suppressing those feelings?</p><p>Paulk: Absolutely not. No. I'm thriving more now than I did when I was a college student who was embracing those feelings.</p><p>Lyden: Do you feel like you are a sexual being, still?</p><p>Paulk: Yes. But those things have tamed for now. So, I'm a sexual being that is not acting on any feelings anywhere.</p><p>Lyden: But if you were a sexual being it would be with a man?</p><p>Paulk: It would be with a man. </p><p>Lyden: And you organically have that attraction? </p><p>Paulk: Yes, I do. </p><p>Lyden: And that is because of?</p><p>Paulk: God moving in my life.</p><p>Lyden: It just so happens this is my 23-year anniversary?</p><p>Paulk: Really? Congratulations.</p><p>Lyden: Thank you. It's with a man, we've been legally married for 10 years. What would you say to someone like me? </p><p>Paulk: Thanks for sharing that with me … You know what, I care about you and even though I don’t know you, I certainly would not coerce, try to force you into something you’re not interested in or anything else. If you want to retain homosexuality that's your choice, if you want to walk out of it we’re here to support that too. And so, quite honestly, we’re not here to coerce anyone. We want to offer help to those who are seeking it.</p><p>Paulk says the group has counselors on staff who have been trained and licensed in secular settings.</p><p>Minnesota is one of the 39 states to consider legislation that would have banned mental health professionals from offering conversion therapy. It would not have limited religious organizations. The bill died in the Senate. Minneapolis leaders push proposal to crack down on wage theft

Posted Jun 21 2019 07:23PM CDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 07:24PM CDT

New legislation being pushed by Minneapolis City Council members would crack down on wage theft by employers in the city.

Lawmakers say wage theft has become an increasing problem in recent years as city leaders have approved minimum wage increases and sick and safe time ordinances.

The proposal would allow city Civil Rights staff to enforce existing labor protections while adding new ones that will "complement" state law.

---

Supreme Court overturns conviction for Mississippi man featured in Minnesota podcast

By Sarah Danik, FOX 9
Posted Jun 21 2019 06:53PM CDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 06:54PM CDT

The Supreme Court is overturning the conviction of a Mississippi man who's been in prison for more than two decades. The case wasn't well-known until some Minnesota journalists started digging and what they uncovered may have played a part in attracting the attention of the nation's highest court.

The investigative team in Saint Paul has spent years working on this story both out of Minnesota and Mississippi. They say they've been waiting a long time for the Supreme Court's decision. But they say the story isn't done yet.

"They're all working really hard, they're all processing tape," said Samara Freemark.

---

Minnesota Democrats slam President Trump for Iran strategy

Posted Jun 21 2019 06:02PM CDT

Minnesota Democrats on Friday accused President Donald Trump of putting the U.S. on a path toward war with Iran, while Republicans were silent about the president's strategy.

Tensions have been rising between the two countries since Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal in May. This week, Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. drone that it said violated its airspace. 

President Trump said Friday he had halted retaliatory airstrikes because of the potential for civilians to die. The U.S. has not yet responded militarily to the drone incident. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis leaders push proposal to crack down on wage theft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New legislation being pushed by Minneapolis City Council members would crack down on wage theft by employers in the city.</p><p>Lawmakers say wage theft has become an increasing problem in recent years as city leaders have approved minimum wage increases and sick and safe time ordinances.</p><p>The proposal would allow city Civil Rights staff to enforce existing labor protections while adding new ones that will "complement" state law.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/supreme-court-overturns-conviction-for-mississippi-man-featured-in-minnesota-podcast" title="Supreme Court overturns conviction for Mississippi man featured in Minnesota podcast" data-articleId="414094109" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Supreme_Court_overturns_conviction_for_M_0_7431633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Supreme_Court_overturns_conviction_for_M_0_7431633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Supreme_Court_overturns_conviction_for_M_0_7431633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Supreme_Court_overturns_conviction_for_M_0_7431633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Supreme_Court_overturns_conviction_for_M_0_7431633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The investigative team here at APM in Saint Paul has spent years working on this story both out of Minnesota and Mississippi. They say they’ve been waiting a long time for the Supreme Court’s decision. But they say the story isn’t done yet." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Supreme Court overturns conviction for Mississippi man featured in Minnesota podcast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sarah Danik, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Supreme Court is overturning the conviction of a Mississippi man who’s been in prison for more than two decades. The case wasn't well-known until some Minnesota journalists started digging and what they uncovered may have played a part in attracting the attention of the nation’s highest court.</p><p>The investigative team in Saint Paul has spent years working on this story both out of Minnesota and Mississippi. They say they’ve been waiting a long time for the Supreme Court’s decision. But they say the story isn’t done yet.</p><p>"They’re all working really hard, they’re all processing tape," said Samara Freemark.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesota-democrats-slam-president-trump-for-iran-strategy" title="Minnesota Democrats slam President Trump for Iran strategy" data-articleId="414084777" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Minnesota_lawmakers_react_to_rising_tens_0_7431075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Minnesota_lawmakers_react_to_rising_tens_0_7431075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Minnesota_lawmakers_react_to_rising_tens_0_7431075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Minnesota_lawmakers_react_to_rising_tens_0_7431075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Minnesota_lawmakers_react_to_rising_tens_0_7431075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Local lawmakers weighed in Friday after President Trump said he was on the brink of targeting sites in Iran after the country shot down a U.S. drone." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota Democrats slam President Trump for Iran strategy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota Democrats on Friday accused President Donald Trump of putting the U.S. on a path toward war with Iran, while Republicans were silent about the president’s strategy.</p><p>Tensions have been rising between the two countries since Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal in May. This week, Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. drone that it said violated its airspace. </p><p>President Trump said Friday he had halted retaliatory airstrikes because of the potential for civilians to die. Featured Videos

Supreme Court overturns conviction for Mississippi man featured in Minnesota podcast

Protesters say conference held during Twin Cities Pride offers shame

Minnesota Democrats slam President Trump for Iran strategy

Vision for Wolves takes shape at NBA Draft Atkins at the White House March 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" title="GETTY President Trump_1553798577839.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota Democrats slam President Trump for Iran strategy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vision-for-wolves-takes-shape-at-nba-draft"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_20190621211524"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vision for Wolves takes shape at NBA Draft</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa Most Recent

Protesters say conference held during Twin Cities Pride offers shame

Minnesota Democrats slam President Trump for Iran strategy

Minneapolis officer awarded $585K over driver's license searches

NWS: 3 tornadoes touched down in SW Minnesota on Thursday

Vision for Wolves takes shape at NBA Draft data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/5%20P%20CONVERSION%20THERAPY%20_00.00.07.25_1561158455434.png_7431295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/5%20P%20CONVERSION%20THERAPY%20_00.00.07.25_1561158455434.png_7431295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/5%20P%20CONVERSION%20THERAPY%20_00.00.07.25_1561158455434.png_7431295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/5%20P%20CONVERSION%20THERAPY%20_00.00.07.25_1561158455434.png_7431295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Protesters say conference held during Twin Cities Pride offers shame</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-democrats-slam-president-trump-for-iran-strategy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20President%20Trump_1553798577839.jpg_6955794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20President%20Trump_1553798577839.jpg_6955794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20President%20Trump_1553798577839.jpg_6955794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20President%20Trump_1553798577839.jpg_6955794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20President%20Trump_1553798577839.jpg_6955794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;Medal&#x20;of&#x20;Honor&#x20;presentation&#x20;ceremony&#x20;for&#x20;Staff&#x20;Sergeant&#x20;Travis&#x20;W&#x2e;&#x20;Atkins&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;March&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota Democrats slam President Trump for Iran strategy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-officer-gets-585k-over-driver-s-license-searches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis officer awarded $585K over driver's license searches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nws-3-tornadoes-touched-down-in-sw-minnesota-on-thursday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/CHOPPER%20DAMAGE%20TORNADO%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.14_1561153810047.png_7431030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/CHOPPER%20DAMAGE%20TORNADO%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.14_1561153810047.png_7431030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/CHOPPER%20DAMAGE%20TORNADO%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.14_1561153810047.png_7431030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/CHOPPER%20DAMAGE%20TORNADO%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.14_1561153810047.png_7431030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/CHOPPER%20DAMAGE%20TORNADO%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.02.14_1561153810047.png_7431030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NWS: 3 tornadoes touched down in SW Minnesota on Thursday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vision-for-wolves-takes-shape-at-nba-draft" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vision for Wolves takes shape at NBA Draft</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 