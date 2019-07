- Dozens of people gathered outside Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s Minneapolis office Tuesday afternoon demanding the closure of immigrant detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The protest is one of several happening Tuesday at congressional district offices around the country.

Protesters are also calling on members of Congress to refuse to authorize any more funding for family detention and deportation and to visit the detention centers to “bear witness to the atrocities being committed,” according to a news release.

Minnesota representatives Alice Mann, Brad Tabke, Melisa Franzen and Carlos Mariani, as well as an unnamed Twin Cities writer, are all scheduled to speak at the protest.