Proposed development plans released for 33 Minneapolis parks

- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board released development design concepts for dozens of parks throughout Northeast and Southeast Minneapolis, giving a glimpse of potential updates to come.

“I think our neighborhood parks really need new investments and this is a super exciting time for this important neighborhood amenity,” Project Manager Carrie Christensen.

The designs for the 33 parks are part of a 20-year citywide improvement plan to maintain, repair and replace aging playgrounds, sports courts and other facilities.

“It’s really a way of thoughtfully moving into this new era of neighborhood parks for Minneapolis,” said Christensen.

Christensen is helping organize a number of events this month giving residents an opportunity to weigh in.

“We are working hard to bring all different types of voices to the table as we plan these parks, so that the parks represent spaces that everyone in the community wants to use,” she said.

An agreement between the City and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is adding an additional $11 million in funding for the project each year. From Beltrami to Bottineau Park, a new landscape is taking shape in a city recognized for having the best parks in the country.

“We’ll take all of that input at the end of the month, combine it into one concept, or one idea for what the park will be moving forward,” said Christensen.

For more information about the development plans and the upcoming informational events, click here.