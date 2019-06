- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is considering cutting down vehicle traffic on a popular route in south Minneapolis.

If approved, concrete medians would be installed between Lyndale Avenue S and Portland Avenue, redirecting traffic to neighborhood streets. The goal of the proposal is to make Minnehaha Parkway safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Under the proposal, drivers would be forced to take detours off Minnehaha Parkway from Lyndale Ave S to Portland Avenue.

At a public meeting Thursday night, many expressed displeasure with the plans. Road closures are part of a much bigger 30-year plan for the park. Opponents say it’s not only a thoroughfare, but a nice scenic drive that shows off the city.

“I’m not going to be able to just hop on the Parkway and get to my house,” said Dave Oslund, a resident in the Tangletown neighborhood. “I know it doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you live there and you do that every day, it would be a pain.”

Park Board staff say they have been engaging with the public on the plan since last summer, and continue to hear their concerns.

“I do want to reassure people that we’re really listening here,” said Adam Arvidson, the project manager. “We’re listening to all the people. You heard opposition in the room, you heard some folks that are in favor of these proposals in the room.”

Thursday’s meeting marked the sixth Citizen Advisory Council meeting.The next meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, June 17 at the Lynnhurst Recreation Center.

For more information about the Minnehaha Parkway Regional Trail Master Plan, click here.