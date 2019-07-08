< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417078658" data-article-version="1.0">President Trump: 'Outrage' over St. Louis Park Pledge of Allegiance controversy</h1> </header> data-article-id="417078658" data-article-version="1.0">President Trump: 'Outrage' over St. Louis Park Pledge of Allegiance controversy</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417078658" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=President Trump: 'Outrage' over St. Louis Park Pledge of Allegiance controversy&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/president-trump-weighs-in-on-st-louis-park-pledge-of-allegiance-controversy" data-title="President Trump: 'Outrage' over St. Louis Park Pledge of Allegiance controversy" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/president-trump-weighs-in-on-st-louis-park-pledge-of-allegiance-controversy" addthis:title="President Trump: 'Outrage' over St. Louis Park Pledge of Allegiance controversy"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417078658.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417078658");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417078658-416983954"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417078658-416983954" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 12:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump commented via Twitter on <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/st-louis-park-city-council-removes-pledge-of-allegiance-from-its-meetings">a recent vote by the St. Louis Park City Council not to recite the Pledge of Allegiance</a> before every council meeting.</p><p>"Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance. I will be fighting with you!"</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance. I will be fighting with you! <a href="https://twitter.com/foxandfriends?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@foxandfriends</a></p>— Donald J. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <h4>Sheriff: 37 citations, 11 arrests on Hennepin Co. lakes over 4th of July weekend</h4> <p>Eleven people were arrested and nearly 40 were issued citations on Hennepin County lakes over the July Fourth holiday weekend. </p><p>The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said it increased water patrols over the holiday weekend as part of Operation Dry Water, a statewide effort to crack down on impaired boaters. </p><p>Over the course of the holiday weekend, the sheriff's office made 228 stops, resulting in 37 citations and 11 arrests. Nine of those arrests were for boating under the influence, six of which were made on the Fourth of July—up from zero on the Fourth in 2018. </p> </li> <li> <h4>Police: Bystanders use inner tube to rescue cliff jumper from northern Minnesota mine pit</h4> <p>Bystanders used an inner tube to rescue a Duluth, Minnesota man after he jumped off a cliff into a mine pit in northern Minnesota, injuring both his legs. </p><p>According to the Gilbert Police Department, Aaron Alan Horn, 26, jumped of a 50-foot cliff and hit a rock below at the Genoa Pit Mine near Gilbert. He suffered severe trauma to both his legs. </p><p>Bystanders brought Horn back to shore using an inner tube. </p> </li> <li> <h4>2 shot near Lamplighter Lounge in St. Paul, Minn.</h4> <p>Two people were injured in a shooting near the Lamplighter Lounge on Larpenteur Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota early Tuesday morning.</p><p>Around 2 a.m., a Roseville Police Department officer heard shots fired near the Lamplighter Lounge and found a woman who had been shot in the back, according to a St. Paul Police Department spokesperson. </p><p>St. Paul police and fire crews responded to the scene. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. </p> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: 37 citations, 11 arrests on Hennepin Co. lakes over 4th of July weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 12:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 01:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eleven people were arrested and nearly 40 were issued citations on Hennepin County lakes over the July Fourth holiday weekend. </p><p>The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said it increased water patrols over the holiday weekend as part of Operation Dry Water, a statewide effort to crack down on impaired boaters. </p><p>Over the course of the holiday weekend, the sheriff’s office made 228 stops, resulting in 37 citations and 11 arrests. Nine of those arrests were for boating under the influence, six of which were made on the Fourth of July—up from zero on the Fourth in 2018. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-bystanders-use-inner-tube-to-rescue-cliff-jumper-from-northern-minnesota-mine-pit" title="Police: Bystanders use inner tube to rescue cliff jumper from northern Minnesota mine pit" data-articleId="417081749" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Bystanders use inner tube to rescue cliff jumper from northern Minnesota mine pit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:49AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:58AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bystanders used an inner tube to rescue a Duluth, Minnesota man after he jumped off a cliff into a mine pit in northern Minnesota, injuring both his legs. </p><p>According to the Gilbert Police Department, Aaron Alan Horn, 26, jumped of a 50-foot cliff and hit a rock below at the Genoa Pit Mine near Gilbert. He suffered severe trauma to both his legs. </p><p>Bystanders brought Horn back to shore using an inner tube. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-shot-near-lamplighter-lounge-in-st-paul-minn" title="2 shot near Lamplighter Lounge in St. Paul, Minn." data-articleId="417067867" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 shot near Lamplighter Lounge in St. Paul, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:58AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:11AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people were injured in a shooting near the Lamplighter Lounge on Larpenteur Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota early Tuesday morning.</p><p>Around 2 a.m., a Roseville Police Department officer heard shots fired near the Lamplighter Lounge and found a woman who had been shot in the back, according to a St. Paul Police Department spokesperson. </p><p>St. Paul police and fire crews responded to the scene. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-bystanders-use-inner-tube-to-rescue-cliff-jumper-from-northern-minnesota-mine-pit" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Bystanders use inner tube to rescue cliff jumper from northern Minnesota mine pit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-weighs-in-on-st-louis-park-pledge-of-allegiance-controversy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/9-P-COUNCIL%20PLEDGE%20PROTEST%20_00.00.12.07_1562638817774.png_7491775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump: 'Outrage' over St. Louis Park Pledge of Allegiance controversy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-shot-near-lamplighter-lounge-in-st-paul-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/st%20paul%20police%20generic_1465315234652_1408722_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 shot near Lamplighter Lounge in St. Paul, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-on-scene-of-crash-at-bus-shelter-on-west-broadway-avenue-in-minneapolis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bus%20crash%20ground%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.30.26_1562686339735.png_7493383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bus%20crash%20ground%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.30.26_1562686339735.png_7493383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bus%20crash%20ground%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.30.26_1562686339735.png_7493383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bus%20crash%20ground%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.30.26_1562686339735.png_7493383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bus%20crash%20ground%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.30.26_1562686339735.png_7493383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Van crashes into Minneapolis bus shelter, 6 injured</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-billionaire-ross-perot-dies-at-age-89" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Republican&#x20;Ross&#x20;Perot&#x20;Campaigning&#x20;for&#x20;Presidential&#x20;Primaries&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brooks&#x20;Kraft&#x20;LLC&#x2f;Sygma&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 