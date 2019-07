- At a rally in North Carolina, President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on top Democrats, including Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

In recent days, the president has faced criticism over remarks he made suggesting lawmakers including Omar should go back to their home countries and fix problems there and then return to the U.S. to "show us how it's done."

Critics called the remarks racist and led to a House resolution condemning the president's statement.

Speaking Wednesday, President Trump fired back at Omar and others while repeating past criticisms against the Minnesota representative, including comments she made about 9/11 and accusations that she downplayed the threat of Al-Qaeda. He also brought up accusations of anti-Semitism against the congresswoman.

"Omar has a history of launching vicious, anti-Semitic screeds," said Trump.

The comments resulted in members of the crowd chanting "send her back, send her back."

Trump then set his sights on other Democrats who have been critical of him in recent days, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Pete Buttigieg.

President Trump summed up by saying, "Tonight, I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremist [on the left] who are constantly trying to tear our country down. They never have anything good to say -- that's why I say, 'Hey, let them leave. Let them leave.' They are always telling us how to run it. How to do this, how to do that. You know what, if they don't love it, tell them to leave it."

Acknowledging his suggestion might be controversial, Trump then added, "I'm just saying, it's their choice. They can come back when they want."

In a tweet, Rep. Omar responded by simply sharing a quote she attributed to Maya Angelou, reading: "You may shoot me with your words, You may cut me with your eyes, You may kill me with your hatefulness, But still, like air, I’ll rise."