- After a recent water rescue near a dam in Red Wing, Minnesota authorities are urging boating safety for the Fourth of July holiday.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, on June 26, a pontoon became disabled and started heading toward the roller gates at Lock Dam 3. Dam operators launched an emergency boat to rescue the passengers. Thankfully, no one was injured due to their quick response and teamwork with responders.

Following the rescue, the supervisor at Lock and Dam 3 decided to flush the pontoon through the dam gate and it was later towed away.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is advising boaters to be prepared for these types of situations, by carrying a marine radio, having extra gas, having a properly sized anchor, being aware of restricted areas and staying courteous to other boaters.