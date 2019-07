- Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will face a stiffer set of competition later this month in the second set of debates for Democratic presidential candidates.

CNN announced Thursday plans for the second round that will take place over two nights, July 30 and 31, featuring ten candidates each night, all vying for a shot to take on President Trump in 2020.

Last month, Senator Klobuchar was featured on night one of the debates on NBC, along with a weaker group of candidates and only one frontrunner in Senator Elizabeth Warren.

This time around, Klobuchar will again appear along with the first group, but will face well-known names including Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

However, Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is leading the polls, will appear on night two, along with Senator Kamala Harris and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Debate slate

Night one (July 30)

• Marianne Williamson

• John Delaney

• John Hickenlooper

• Tim Ryan

• Steve Bullock

• Amy Klobuchar

• Beto O'Rourke

• Pete Buttigieg

• Elizabeth Warren

• Bernie Sanders

Night two (July 31)

• Jay Inslee

• Kirsten Gillibrand

• Tulsi Gabbard

• Michael Bennet

• Bill de Blasio

• Cory Booker

• Andrew Yang

• Julián Castro

• Kamala Harris

• Joe Biden