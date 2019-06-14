< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Maury Glover, FOX 9
Posted Jun 26 2019 09:56PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 26 2019 10:14PM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 10:17PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party&#39;s Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414967550-412713833" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party&#39;s Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.&nbsp;(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414967550" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (FOX 9)</strong> - Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar faced off with other Democrats Wednesday as the 2020 candidates took part in their first debate.</p> <p>Klobuchar was among the ten candidates that took the stage in Miami, taking questions on topics ranging from abortion to healthcare to gun control, while trying to separate themselves from the crowded field.</p> <p>Klobuchar got off a few good lines during the evening as she worked to showcase her candidacy. She started by taking aim at President Trump and his promises to tackle drug prices.</p> <p>"The president went on Fox to say people's head would spin if they saw how much he would cut drug prices,” said Klobuchar. “Instead, 2,500 drugs have gone up since he came into office. For the rest of America, that is what we call all foam, no beer. We got nothing out of it, so my proposal is to do something about pharma. To take them on, to allow negotiation under Medicare. To bring in less expensive drugs from other places. Pharma thinks they own Washington. They don't own me."</p> <p>But she wasn't the only one who stood out battling over the issues that will most likely define this presidential campaign.</p> <p>"There's going to be a worldwide market for green technology ways to clean the air and water," said Senator Elizabeth Warren. "And we can be the ones to provide that. We need to go tenfold in our research and development of green energy going forward then we need to say any corporation can come and use that research and make all kinds of products from it. But they have to be made right here in the United States of America."</p> <p>Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren drew cheers for her plan for a Green New Deal. She was the only one of the top five front runners to take the stage on Wednesday.</p> <p>Beto O'Rourke, Cory Booker and Bill de Blasio were the other familiar names to take part in the debate. A second debate, featuring another set of Democratic candidates, is set for Thursday night. More Politics Stories

Minnesota lawmaker calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar
Posted Jun 25 2019 09:50PM CDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 09:53PM CDT
A Minnesota lawmaker is calling for a new ethics investigation into Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Republican State Representative Steve Drazkowski is accusing her of several violations, saying his plea is not about party lines.

Gov. Walz back in charge after knee surgery
By Theo Keith, FOX 9
Posted Jun 20 2019 04:21PM CDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 05:48PM CDT
Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday afternoon he was back in charge of state government after handing off control for more than two hours while he had knee surgery. Walz transferred power to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan at 12:30 p.m. His staff told reporters via email at 3:08 p.m. that he had retaken control.

Trump campaign rakes in stunning $25M in single day for re-election launch
Posted Jun 19 2019 08:03AM CDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 08:04AM CDT
FOX NEWS - President Trump's campaign operation raised a whopping $24.8 million in less than 24 hours amid his 2020 re-election launch in Florida on Tuesday — a figure that blows past what any of the Democratic candidates raised in the entire first quarter. Ilhan Omar" data-articleId="414760034" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/07/GETTY_Ilhan%20Omar3_1551999240389.jpg_6868578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/07/GETTY_Ilhan%20Omar3_1551999240389.jpg_6868578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/07/GETTY_Ilhan%20Omar3_1551999240389.jpg_6868578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/07/GETTY_Ilhan%20Omar3_1551999240389.jpg_6868578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/07/GETTY_Ilhan%20Omar3_1551999240389.jpg_6868578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 06: Rep. Ilhan&nbsp;Omar&nbsp;(D-MN) participates in a House Education and Labor Committee Markup on the H.R. 582 Raise The Wage Act, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota lawmaker calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Minnesota lawmaker is calling for a new ethics investigation into Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.</p><p>Republican State Representative Steve Drazkowski is accusing her of several violations, saying his plea is not about party lines.</p><p>“I am also asking Congresswoman Craig to initiate an ethics investigation into Congresswoman Omar because of questions about federal tax fraud, federal immigration fraud, federal student loan fraud and state violations of perjury, bigamy, kickbacks, and acts of campaign fraud abuse," he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gov-walz-back-in-charge-after-knee-surgery-1" title="Gov. Walz back in charge after knee surgery" data-articleId="413846453" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lt__Gov__Peggy_Flanagan_assumed_the_Gov__0_7427450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lt__Gov__Peggy_Flanagan_assumed_the_Gov__0_7427450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lt__Gov__Peggy_Flanagan_assumed_the_Gov__0_7427450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lt__Gov__Peggy_Flanagan_assumed_the_Gov__0_7427450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lt__Gov__Peggy_Flanagan_assumed_the_Gov__0_7427450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan assumed the Gov.'s duties for a day during Gov. Walz's knee surgery Thursday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Walz back in charge after knee surgery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 04:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday afternoon he was back in charge of state government after handing off control for more than two hours while he had knee surgery.</p><p>Walz transferred power to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan at 12:30 p.m. His staff told reporters via email at 3:08 p.m. that he had retaken control.</p><p>“Thank you to all the medical professionals who contributed to a quick and successful procedure that will allow me to start running again,” Walz said in an emailed statement. “And thank you to Lt. Gov. Flanagan for holding down the fort at the Capitol today. I look forward to getting back in the office on Monday after a weekend of recuperation.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-campaign-rakes-in-stunning-25m-in-single-day-for-re-election-launch" title="Trump campaign rakes in stunning $25M in single day for re-election launch" data-articleId="413570577" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump campaign rakes in stunning $25M in single day for re-election launch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:03AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:04AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - President Trump's campaign operation raised a whopping $24.8 million in less than 24 hours amid his 2020 re-election launch in Florida on Tuesday — a figure that blows past what any of the Democratic candidates raised in the entire first quarter.</p><p>“@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted early Wednesday morning.</p><p>@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 19, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ten of the 25 Democratic candidates are shown on stage in Miami, Florida, during the first night of the NBC News-hosted Democratic debate. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="getty_debate1stnight_062619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/klobuchar-spars-with-other-2020-dems-in-debate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Amy Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Klobuchar spars with other 2020 Dems in debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-samaritans-recall-rescue-of-7-year-old-and-her-father-from-crashed-semi"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9P%20-%20SEMI%20CRASH%20RESCUERS_00.00.08.00_1561601294867.png_7448791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Semi crash rescue"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Good Samaritans recall rescue of 7-year-old and her father from crashed semi</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" Featured Videos

Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night

Klobuchar spars with other 2020 Dems in debate

Good Samaritans recall rescue of 7-year-old and her father from crashed semi

St. Louis Park City Council removes Pledge of Allegiance from its meetings 