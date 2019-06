Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

- Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar faced off with other Democrats Wednesday as the 2020 candidates took part in their first debate.

Klobuchar was among the ten candidates that took the stage in Miami, taking questions on topics ranging from abortion to healthcare to gun control, while trying to separate themselves from the crowded field.

Klobuchar got off a few good lines during the evening as she worked to showcase her candidacy. She started by taking aim at President Trump and his promises to tackle drug prices.

"The president went on Fox to say people's head would spin if they saw how much he would cut drug prices,” said Klobuchar. “Instead, 2,500 drugs have gone up since he came into office. For the rest of America, that is what we call all foam, no beer. We got nothing out of it, so my proposal is to do something about pharma. To take them on, to allow negotiation under Medicare. To bring in less expensive drugs from other places. Pharma thinks they own Washington. They don't own me."

But she wasn't the only one who stood out battling over the issues that will most likely define this presidential campaign.

"There's going to be a worldwide market for green technology ways to clean the air and water," said Senator Elizabeth Warren. "And we can be the ones to provide that. We need to go tenfold in our research and development of green energy going forward then we need to say any corporation can come and use that research and make all kinds of products from it. But they have to be made right here in the United States of America."

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren drew cheers for her plan for a Green New Deal. She was the only one of the top five front runners to take the stage on Wednesday.

Beto O'Rourke, Cory Booker and Bill de Blasio were the other familiar names to take part in the debate. A second debate, featuring another set of Democratic candidates, is set for Thursday night. Front runners including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Pete Buttigieg are set to faceoff.