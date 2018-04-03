< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415123059" data-article-version="1.0">Election reformers suffer loss in Supreme Court decision</h1> By Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9
Posted Jun 27 2019 04:24PM CDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 04:28PM CDT (FOX 9)</strong> - On the final day of its term, the U.S. Supreme Court released rulings on two high-profile cases.</p> <p>From congressional districting to the U.S. Census, the nation’s highest court's decisions could have a lasting impact on the political landscape in America for years.</p> <p>In a much-anticipated ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5 to 4 vote, decided that state lawmakers, and not federal judges, should address the issue of drawing up congressional districts.</p> <p>Writing his opinion for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts stated, “We have no legal commission to allocate political power and influence.”</p> <p>The move upholds partisan gerrymandering, the practice of manipulating the size and shape of electoral districts in order to favor one political party over the other.</p> <p>Ahead of the 2020 election, the decision is a defeat for election reformers who charge that politicians from both sides of the aisle in two high-profile cases in Maryland and North Carolina were unfair in denying voters the right to fair and equal representation.</p> <p>In another landmark 5-4 vote, the court blocked the Trump Administration's attempt to add a citizenship question to the upcoming 2020 census, at least for now.</p> <p>Minnesota Governor Tim Walz weighed in saying in a statement, “While I’m disappointed that the Supreme Court did not definitively rule against the citizenship question today, this is a step in the right direction.”</p> <p>Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added in a separate statement that reads in part, “Every Minnesotan counts, every Minnesotan matters. This means every Minnesotan, no matter their citizenship or immigration status, must be counted.”</p> <p>After Thursday’s ruling, President Trump asked government lawyers if they can delay the 2020 census. Same rules. But the Democrats' second back-to-back debate is fueled by star power." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic debate night 2: Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg among 10 to face off on 2020 stage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Same stage. Same rules. But the Democrats' second back-to-back debate is fueled by star power.</p><p>Debate night two marks the first time top-tier presidential candidates will confront one another in person over who is best suited to lead the Democratic effort to oust President Donald Trump in 2020.</p><p>RELATED: These are the 27 candidates running for president in 2020</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/klobuchar-spars-with-other-2020-dems-in-debate" title="Klobuchar spars with other 2020 Dems in debate" data-articleId="414967550" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/Klobuchar_spars_with_other_2020_Dems_in__0_7449223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/Klobuchar_spars_with_other_2020_Dems_in__0_7449223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/Klobuchar_spars_with_other_2020_Dems_in__0_7449223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/Klobuchar_spars_with_other_2020_Dems_in__0_7449223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/Klobuchar_spars_with_other_2020_Dems_in__0_7449223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar faced off with other Democrats Wednesday as the 2020 candidates took part in their first debate." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Klobuchar spars with other 2020 Dems in debate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar faced off with other Democrats Wednesday as the 2020 candidates took part in their first debate.</p><p>Klobuchar was among the ten candidates that took the stage in Miami, taking questions on topics ranging from abortion to healthcare to gun control, while trying to separate themselves from the crowded field.</p><p>Klobuchar got off a few good lines during the evening as she worked to showcase her candidacy. She started by taking aim at President Trump and his promises to tackle drug prices.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesota-lawmaker-calls-for-ethics-investigation-into-rep-omar" title="Minnesota lawmaker calls for ethics investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar" data-articleId="414760034" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/07/GETTY_Ilhan%20Omar3_1551999240389.jpg_6868578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/07/GETTY_Ilhan%20Omar3_1551999240389.jpg_6868578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/07/GETTY_Ilhan%20Omar3_1551999240389.jpg_6868578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/07/GETTY_Ilhan%20Omar3_1551999240389.jpg_6868578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/07/GETTY_Ilhan%20Omar3_1551999240389.jpg_6868578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 06: Rep. Ilhan&nbsp;Omar&nbsp;(D-MN) participates in a House Education and Labor Committee Markup on the H.R. 582 Raise The Wage Act, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota lawmaker calls for ethics investigation into Rep. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-recovered-from-channel-near-boom-island" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Boom%20Island%20generic%20formatted_1561675827281.jpg_7451934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Boom%20Island%20generic%20formatted_1561675827281.jpg_7451934_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Boom%20Island%20generic%20formatted_1561675827281.jpg_7451934_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Boom%20Island%20generic%20formatted_1561675827281.jpg_7451934_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Boom%20Island%20generic%20formatted_1561675827281.jpg_7451934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Body recovered from channel near Boom Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/remains-of-airman-killed-in-1952-plane-crash-in-alaska-return-home-for-burial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-27-19%20MN%20Airman%20Returns%20Home_KMSP595a_186.mp4_00.00.34.13_1561673260383.png_7451667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-27-19%20MN%20Airman%20Returns%20Home_KMSP595a_186.mp4_00.00.34.13_1561673260383.png_7451667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-27-19%20MN%20Airman%20Returns%20Home_KMSP595a_186.mp4_00.00.34.13_1561673260383.png_7451667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-27-19%20MN%20Airman%20Returns%20Home_KMSP595a_186.mp4_00.00.34.13_1561673260383.png_7451667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-27-19%20MN%20Airman%20Returns%20Home_KMSP595a_186.mp4_00.00.34.13_1561673260383.png_7451667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Remains of Minnesota airman killed in 1952 plane crash in Alaska return home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/election-reformers-suffer-loss-in-supreme-court-decision" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/04/03/5%20SUPREME%20COURT%20RACE_00.00.07.16_1522793732714.png_5261147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/04/03/5%20SUPREME%20COURT%20RACE_00.00.07.16_1522793732714.png_5261147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/04/03/5%20SUPREME%20COURT%20RACE_00.00.07.16_1522793732714.png_5261147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/04/03/5%20SUPREME%20COURT%20RACE_00.00.07.16_1522793732714.png_5261147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/04/03/5%20SUPREME%20COURT%20RACE_00.00.07.16_1522793732714.png_5261147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Election reformers suffer loss in Supreme Court decision</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/busy-with-bees-faribault-prison-inmates-abuzz-with-new-program" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20INMATE%20BEE%20KEEPING_00.01.13.08_1561669264860.png_7451604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20INMATE%20BEE%20KEEPING_00.01.13.08_1561669264860.png_7451604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20INMATE%20BEE%20KEEPING_00.01.13.08_1561669264860.png_7451604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20INMATE%20BEE%20KEEPING_00.01.13.08_1561669264860.png_7451604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20INMATE%20BEE%20KEEPING_00.01.13.08_1561669264860.png_7451604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Busy with bees: Faribault prison inmates abuzz with new program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnetonka-baseball-tournament-to-proceed-with-caution-through-weekend-heat-wave" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.04.11_1561669882927.png_7451746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.04.11_1561669882927.png_7451746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.04.11_1561669882927.png_7451746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.04.11_1561669882927.png_7451746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.04.11_1561669882927.png_7451746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 