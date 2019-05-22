< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gov. Budget deal: Minnesota lawmakers won't rename Lake Calhoun Calhoun"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408391666.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408391666");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408391666-408351287"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408391666-408351287" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p Posted May 22 2019 12:21PM CDT
Updated May 22 2019 12:26PM CDT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Minnesota lawmakers will not change the <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/lake-calhoun-scrubbed-from-park-signs-restored-to-bde-maka-ska">name of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis</a> to Bde Maka Ska, waiting on the state Supreme Court to decide the issue instead.</p><p>The renaming was not part of an agreement between Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka over the environmental finance bill released Wednesday morning. The so-called “tribunal” of three leaders have been negotiating major swaths of the budget after lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement before the end of the legislative session Monday.</p><p>In April, an appeals court ruled that the state Department of Natural Resources <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/judge-rules-dnr-did-not-have-authority-to-rename-lake-calhoun">did not have the authority</a> when it changed Lake Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska, the Native American name for the Minneapolis lake. The DNR has <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-dnr-appeals-court-s-decision-on-naming-of-lake-bde-maka-ska">appealed the ruling</a> to the Minnesota Supreme Court, and the case is pending.</p><p>Before the DNR filed its appeal, House Democrats inserted the name change into their environmental finance bill and passed it out of the House. The Senate left the name change out of its version, meaning the issue would be part of end-of-session negotiations.</p><p>The environmental bill was one of eight budget measures that did not pass before Monday night’s adjournment. Lawmakers will need to return in special session to approve the bills, which could happen as early as Friday.</p><p>But first, Walz, Hortman and Gazelka have been working out the details in private talks.</p><p>Included in the environmental deal: renaming the St. Croix Water Trail and facilities after former Vice President Walter Mondale. </p><p>House Democrats had initially tried to rename Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls after Mondale. After facing local opposition, they pivoted to St. Croix State Park near Hinckley, but faced pushback there too.</p><p>The renaming of the trail and park facilities is a compromise to honor Mondale, who played a key role in getting the St. Croix River designated as a national scenic riverway with federal protections.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>Agreements reached in other areas</strong></span></p><p>The so-called tribunal of Walz, Hortman and Gazelka have also reached deals on K-12 education, judiciary and public safety, and taxes, Walz’s spokesman said Wednesday morning.</p><p>On taxes, the three have agreed to a modest income tax cut for middle-income people. They have left out proposed tax breaks for people and companies that make donations to private school scholarship funds, something Senate Republicans had sought.</p><p>On K-12, there will be a 2 percent per student increase in state aid given to schools in each of the next two years.</p><p>On judiciary, the three leaders have included no gun control measures in their agreement. House Democrats had sought to mandate background checks on most gun transfers and wanted to allow police to take guns from people deemed threatening by a judge.</p><p>Several groups of lawmakers were scheduled to meet to learn about the agreements Wednesday afternoon. Walz waits on special session with secret deals elusive" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gov__Walz_waits_on_special_session_with__0_7299588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gov__Walz_waits_on_special_session_with__0_7299588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gov__Walz_waits_on_special_session_with__0_7299588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gov__Walz_waits_on_special_session_with__0_7299588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gov__Walz_waits_on_special_session_with__0_7299588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gov. Tim Walz is waiting until at least Wednesday before calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass a $48 billion state budget, as secret negotiations have not yielded final agreements." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Walz waits on special session with secret deals elusive</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 07:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 07:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Tim Walz is waiting until at least Wednesday before calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass a $48 billion state budget, as secret negotiations have not yielded final agreements.</p><p>Lawmakers adjourned for the year Monday night after adopting just one of the nine budget bills, and without passing a tax bill. The House and Senate tried to rush through a second measure, the agriculture budget, but ran out of time.</p><p>“It’s been a long five months, and it’s kind of ending in a whimper,” Senate Democratic Leader Tom Bakk said as the clock neared the midnight deadline.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesota-lawmakers-agree-to-fine-drug-companies-over-opioid-epidemic" title="‘We did it:' Minnesota lawmakers agree to slap drug companies over opioid crisis" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Budget_discussions_continue_at_Minnesota_0_7296132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Budget_discussions_continue_at_Minnesota_0_7296132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Budget_discussions_continue_at_Minnesota_0_7296132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Budget_discussions_continue_at_Minnesota_0_7296132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Budget_discussions_continue_at_Minnesota_0_7296132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The budget discussions continue at the Minnesota Capitol as the deadline looms." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘We did it:' Minnesota lawmakers agree to slap drug companies over opioid crisis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 03:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota lawmakers have reached a deal to address the opioid epidemic by slapping fees on drug companies to pay for treatment and prevention efforts.</p><p>On a 109-25 vote, the House passed the opioid epidemic bill slapping fees on drug companies to pay for addiction treatment and prevention. The Minnesota Senate passed it 60-3, ending months of struggle over who should pay for the opioid epidemic. The bill now heads to the governor's desk, where it will likely be signed.</p><p>Drug companies that distribute high numbers of opioids in Minnesota will face a yearly $305,000 fee to do business here. That will raise an estimated $20 million per year to fund treatment and prevention of opioid addiction.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/house-approves-sweeping-bill-to-expand-gay-rights" title="House approves sweeping bill to expand gay rights" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Samantha Madera / City of Philadelphia)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House approves sweeping bill to expand gay rights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Daly, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 08:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democrats in the House approved sweeping anti-discrimination legislation Friday that would extend civil rights protections to LGBTQ people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas.</p><p>Called the Equality Act, the bill is a top priority of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said it will bring the nation "closer to equal liberty and justice for all."</p><p>Sexual orientation and gender identity "deserve full civil rights protections - in the workplace and in every place, education, housing, credit, jury service, public accommodations," Pelosi said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/st-paul-saints-co-owner-mike-veeck-joins-fox-9-sports-now"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_Saints_Co_owner_Mike_Veeck_join_0_7302835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="St__Paul_Saints_Co_owner_Mike_Veeck_join_0_20190522205745"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul Saints Co-owner Mike Veeck joins FOX 9 Sports Now</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_20190522193049"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers baseball enters Big Ten Tournament 'fighting for their lives'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-driver-snorted-cocaine-before-crashing-into-lake-street-bus-shelter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Hennepin County Jail)" title="Boucher mug"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charges: Driver snorted cocaine before crashing into Lake Street bus shelter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/german-immersion-school-students-play-soccer-with-hertha-berlin"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/11V%20GERMAN%20SOCCER%20TEAM%20VISIT_00.00.15.17_1558540712907.png_7301955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="11V GERMAN SOCCER TEAM VISIT_00.00.15.17_1558540712907.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>German immersion school students play soccer with Hertha Berlin</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 