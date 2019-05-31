< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story420315096" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420315096" data-article-version="1.0">'At a crossroads:' Minnesota's prisons chief says state needs to act</h1> </header> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/politics/at-a-crossroads-minnesotas-prisons-chief-says-state-needs-to-act">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 06:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-420315096"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 05:35PM CDT<span></p> </div> fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/politics/at-a-crossroads-minnesotas-prisons-chief-says-state-needs-to-act">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 06:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-420315096"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 05:35PM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-420315096" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420315096-410159744"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420315096-410159744" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420315096" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - The man in charge of Minnesota's vast and expensive prison system says state officials must soon decide whether to build new prisons or start locking up fewer offenders.</p><p>Paul Schnell told the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission about the issue Thursday. But facing a new mandate from state lawmakers to study child-porn crimes, commissioners said they would be unlikely to wade into the probation and prison sentences issue until next year.</p><p>"The state finds itself, I think, at a crossroads. We've known this for some time," said Schnell, commissioner of the state Corrections Department. "We find ourselves in a place where we either have to build capacity – add additional capacity to our system – or find ourselves in a position where we begin to think about, is there a way to reduce population?"</p><p>Commissioners largely agreed that Minnesota's current system needed a fresh look. Minnesota has one of the lowest incarceration rates in the U.S., but some of the longest probation terms.</p><p>But their time is limited: state lawmakers who want stiffer penalties for child-porn crimes required that the commission create a severity ranking for those cases. Commissioners said they would begin doing their review this year.</p><p>At one point during their Thursday afternoon meeting, they took an unusual vote, using sticky dots and Post-It notes to mark their top priorities on a board.</p><p>After the required child-porn study, the probation guidelines got the most votes.</p><p>Lawmakers unsuccessfully sought to change probation sentences during the 2019 legislative session.</p><p>Probation varies widely by county, meaning offenders can be sentenced to different lengths of time for the same crime, Schnell said. He said long probation periods lead to difficulties for those on supervision, which could result in violations.</p><p>Probation and supervised release violators account for 59 percent of prison admissions but only 24 percent of the inmate population because of their relatively short lengths of sentence, according to Corrections Department data.</p><p>But Commissioner Heidi Schellhas, an appeals court judge, said there could be "unintended consequences" if state lawmakers capped the length of probation sentences.</p><p>"If the judges are limited to the period of probation set by the Legislature, then they might say, ‘Well, I don't depart downward (on a prison sentence),' which could possibly increase the prison population," Schellhas said.</p><p>The state's prison population is also a concern, Schnell said. Minnesota has more than 9,500 prisoners – a decrease from 10,100 inmates in 2017 but up from 5,700 in 2000, according to agency data.</p><p>The state currently rents about 100 beds from local county jails, he said.</p><p>Only lawmakers can make changes to policies such as Minnesota's requirement that inmates serve at least 67 percent of their sentences before being released. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump drops in on New Jersey wedding, as attendees chant 'USA!'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gregg Re, FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 04:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 09:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a tumultuous and bizarre week in Washington, President Trump unexpectedly dropped in on the wedding of PJ Mongelli and Nicole Marie Mongelli on Saturday night at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, as enthusiastic attendees broke into chants of "USA."</p><p>Fox News is told the bride and groom are huge fans of the president, had dreamed of him attending their wedding and got engaged at the golf club in 2017. Flags and pro-Trump banners could be seen at the event.</p><p>The bride said she'd sent numerous requests to the president in hopes he would attend -- and that Trump ended up paying two visits to separate wedding events. At the first event, he vowed to show up to the second, and kept his word.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/klobuchar-meets-sept-debate-polling-requirement-needs-donors" title="Klobuchar meets Sept. debate polling requirement, needs donors" data-articleId="419433563" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party&#39;s Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.&nbsp;(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Klobuchar meets Sept. debate polling requirement, needs donors</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 12:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Amy Klobuchar has reached the polling threshold to qualify for the Democratic presidential debate in September, though she still needs to reach the donor requirement.</p><p>Klobuchar got her fourth qualifying poll Sunday, getting 4 percent support in the CBS News/YouGov poll of likely Democratic voters in Iowa.</p><p>Klobuchar will now need to hit 130,000 individual donors. Her campaign said this month that Klobuchar has more than 100,000 donors and is “on track.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/minneapolis-mayor-breaks-with-chief-says-no-to-400-new-cops" title="Minneapolis mayor rejects chief's goal of 400 new street cops" data-articleId="419235204" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Minneapolis_mayor_breaks_with_chief__say_0_7535972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Minneapolis_mayor_breaks_with_chief__say_0_7535972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Minneapolis_mayor_breaks_with_chief__say_0_7535972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Minneapolis_mayor_breaks_with_chief__say_0_7535972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Minneapolis_mayor_breaks_with_chief__say_0_7535972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he doesn’t support his police chief’s recommendation to hire 400 new police officers by 2025, saying a more limited number would be better.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said this week that Minneapolis needed" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis mayor rejects chief's goal of 400 new street cops</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 11:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he doesn’t support his police chief’s recommendation to hire 400 new police officers by 2025, saying a more limited number would be better.</p><p>Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said this week that Minneapolis needed 67 percent more street cops to police the increase in shootings, drug epidemics, homelessness and a rising city population. His suggestion fell flat with the City Council, and Frey said it wasn’t feasible.</p><p>“We need more officers,” Frey said in an interview. “I will say, however, that due to budgetary constraints and several other priorities that obviously we have within the budget, we’re not going to be able to get to that number that he put out. 