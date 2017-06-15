DFL Rep. Paul Thissen announces run for govenor in 2018
MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - DFL Rep. Paul Thissen, the former Speaker of the House, officially launched his campaign for governor on Thursday.
He is one of six Democrats running to replace Gov. Mark Dayton, who has said he will not seek reelection in 2018.
Thissen is currently in his eighth two-year term representing a district in southwest Minneapolis. He was selected by his party as Speaker of the House in 2013 and served until Democrats lost the majority in during the 2014 elections.
#mngov #paulthissenformn pic.twitter.com/wMPxr9uwUb— Paul Thissen (@paulthissen) June 15, 2017
Who’s in?
State Rep. Paul Thissen, DFL
St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, DFL
Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, GOP
U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, DFL
Ramsey County Commissioner Blake Huffman, GOP
State Auditor Rebecca Otto, DFL
Christopher Chamberlain, GOP
State Rep. Erin Murphy, DFL
Phillip Parrish, GOP
State Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL
Jeffrey Warton, GOP
Ole Savior, GOP