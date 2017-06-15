DFL Rep. Paul Thissen announces run for govenor in 2018

- DFL Rep. Paul Thissen, the former Speaker of the House, officially launched his campaign for governor on Thursday.

He is one of six Democrats running to replace Gov. Mark Dayton, who has said he will not seek reelection in 2018.

Thissen is currently in his eighth two-year term representing a district in southwest Minneapolis. He was selected by his party as Speaker of the House in 2013 and served until Democrats lost the majority in during the 2014 elections.

Who’s in?

State Rep. Paul Thissen, DFL

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, DFL

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, GOP

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, DFL

Ramsey County Commissioner Blake Huffman, GOP

State Auditor Rebecca Otto, DFL

Christopher Chamberlain, GOP

State Rep. Erin Murphy, DFL

Phillip Parrish, GOP

State Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL

Jeffrey Warton, GOP

Ole Savior, GOP