Minnesota Senate rejects REAL ID compliance bill

- The effort to upgrade Minnesota driver’s licenses to meet new federal requirements has hit another roadblock. The Minnesota Senate voted down a bill Monday to comply with the REAL ID law by a vote of 29 to 38.

REAL ID is a federal law that was passed in 2005 to increase the difficulty for potential terrorists to use fake identification. The law focused on setting state standards for driver's licenses. Minnesota is one of five states deemed non-compliant by the Department of Homeland Security.

The Minnesota legislature has failed for years to reach an agreement that would bring the state in compliance with federal REAL ID requirement, which will require upgraded IDs for domestic flights in January 2018.

Last week, the Republican-controlled House passed their version of the REAL ID compliance bill with a vote of 72 to 58.

If REAL ID becomes law in Minnesota, the Department of Motor vehicles says it would take at least a year to start producing upgraded driver’s licenses.

READ NEXT: REAL ID: Minnesota governor wants driver's licenses for illegal immigrants