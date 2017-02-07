Bill would ban cell phone use while driving, except for hands-free devices

- Two Minnesota lawmakers announced Tuesday they are planning to introduce a bipartisan bill that would ban cell phone use while driving, except for hands-free devices.

Rep. Mark Uglem (R-Champlin) and Rep. Frank Hornstein (D-Minneapolis) are sponsoring the bill. The bill would essentially expand the state’s existing ban on texting while driving to include all uses of handheld devices.

“With our Hands Free bill we are addressing an all-too-common problem on Minnesota roads,” Uglem said in a statement. “We have seen too many lives and families destroyed by tragic accidents caused by distracted driving. Something has to be done to make our roads safer and to save lives.”

If passed, Minnesota would join 14 other states and Washington, D.C. in banning hand-held cell phone use while driving.



