<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="395361005" data-article-version="1.0">Police warn of icy conditions after squad hit in Apple Valley</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 17 2019 09:07AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 17 2019 09:08AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 9)</strong> - Police in Apple Valley, Minnesota are warning drivers to be mindful of icy conditions after a squad was hit over the weekend.</p><p>According to police, authorities were responding to a crash at 142nd Street W and Johnny Cake Ridge Road when someone rear-ended the squad.</p><p>No one was injured in the crash.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Folks, the roads freeze up when the sun goes down. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but this squad was hit while at the scene of an accident. <div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<h3>Biden's verbal slip about campaign draws Democrats' cheers</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Hundreds unite against hate and fear at Dar Al-Farooq mosque</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>MN counties still under flood warnings, some residents still displaced</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>  