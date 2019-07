- Sauk Rapids police have launched an investigation into the death of a woman on Saturday.

Officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of 1st Avenue just before 3 a.m. for the report of a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

Inside the home, first responders attempted to revive the woman, who was not identified, but were unable to save her.

Officers say they have launched a suspicious death investigation to determine what led up to the call.

Investigators have not released further information on the circumstances of the woman's death. However, the department says there is no ongoing danger to the community.