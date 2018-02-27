Police still following leads in 'unusual' disappearance of CDC employee

- The Atlanta Police Department says it is still following leads in the search for a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) employee who went missing earlier in February.

Atlanta Police Department Major Michael O'Connor said that Timothy Cunningham was last leaving work early on Feb. 12, saying he didn't feel well. Police believe that Cunningham made it to his northwest Atlanta home, but from there the trail goes cold.

On that morning, O'Connor said, Cunningham went into work after calling his sister. He talked with his supervisor about a promotion to branch manager that he didn't receive and then left the office. Cunningham had called in sick the previous two workdays, O'Connor said.

From there, Cunningham disappears. O'Connor said Cunningham's house seemed secured other than two windows on the upper level which were open.

"The most unusual fact in this case is that every single belonging that we are aware of was located in the residence," O'Connor said. "So his keys, cell phone, credit cards, debit cards, wallet, all of his identification, passports – anything you can think of we've been able to locate."

Police said that they've worked with the CDC, have checked his activity, phone records, and email and have searched all nearby areas.

O'Connor said there's no evidence suggesting foul play – or anything else. He did say that the CDC didn't believe the fact that Cunningham didn't receive a promotion would affect him in a major way.

"This is an extremely unusual set of circumstances," O'Connor said. "We deal with missing person cases fairly regularly here. The circumstances on this one, just beyond the fact that he's a CDC employee, but just as a general person are unusual."

The 35-year-old Morehouse and Harvard alumni works as an epidemiologist at the CDC in Chamblee.

"Tim is the consummate professional. He loves his job. He wouldn't just cast it aside. He's worked hard to get where he is," Cunningham's brother, Anterio, said.

Cunningham's family has partnered with Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case, according to Atlanta police.

Anyone with information on Cunningham's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.