Police searching Patrick Henry High School after person runs into building
MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Minneapolis police are searching Patrick Henry High School after an unauthorized visitor ran into the building, according to Minneapolis Public Schools.
There were concerns the person was armed. Police are evacuating staff and students and completing a room-by-room search of the building. This occurred after school had let out, but there were still some students and staff inside the building.
Police say the pick-up area for parents will be at N 44th Avenue and N Newton Avenue.
Authorities say all students are safe.
The case is still under investigation.
Evacuation of Patrick Henry High School continues. As people leave the building they are being escorted to a waiting site at 44th and Newton. The situation is calm.— Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) February 27, 2018