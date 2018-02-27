Police searching Patrick Henry High School after person runs into building

- Minneapolis police are searching Patrick Henry High School after an unauthorized visitor ran into the building, according to Minneapolis Public Schools.

There were concerns the person was armed. Police are evacuating staff and students and completing a room-by-room search of the building. This occurred after school had let out, but there were still some students and staff inside the building.

Police say the pick-up area for parents will be at N 44th Avenue and N Newton Avenue.

Authorities say all students are safe.

The case is still under investigation.