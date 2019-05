- Police are responding to a serious injury crash involving two vans and a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a van was traveling at a high speed in the area of Franklin Avenue and Portland Avenue when the driver collided with a sprinter van, which then rolled over and hit a Metro Transit bus.

One person suffered serious injuries, another person injured their arm and several others suffered cuts and bruises.

The passenger in the speeding van was taken into custody, but the driver fled.