- Photos released by Minneapolis police show the man wanted in a stabbing last month holding what appears to be a knife moments after the attack.

The pictures were sent out by police on Wednesday as officers work to identify the man wanted in the stabbing on June 17. Officers were called to 2001 Nicollet Avenue South for the attack just before 8 p.m. on that night.

At the scene, officers found a victim with serious cuts to his arm and stomach. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect had already left the area by the time officers arrived. But photos taken moments after the attack show the suspect, who was described by witnesses as a man wearing a grey baseball hat, light-colored blue jeans, a red T-shirt, and tattoos on his left arm, and stomach.

Witnesses told police the suspect shouted racial slurs at the victim before and during the attack.

Police are now urging anyone with information on the attack to call officers. Tips can be submitted through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.