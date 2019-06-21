< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <!-- begin: STORY --> Police: Over 100 leads in Coon Rapids attempted abduction, assault case addthis:title="Police: Over 100 leads in Coon Rapids attempted abduction, assault case"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414431897.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414431897");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414431897-414062697"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/suspect-sketch-coon-rapids_1561151341060_7431010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/suspect-sketch-coon-rapids_1561151341060_7431010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/suspect-sketch-coon-rapids_1561151341060_7431010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/suspect-sketch-coon-rapids_1561151341060_7431010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/suspect-sketch-coon-rapids_1561151341060_7431010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A sketch of the suspect in Coon Rapids from police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A sketch of the suspect in Coon Rapids from police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414431897-414062697" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/suspect-sketch-coon-rapids_1561151341060_7431010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/suspect-sketch-coon-rapids_1561151341060_7431010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/suspect-sketch-coon-rapids_1561151341060_7431010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/suspect-sketch-coon-rapids_1561151341060_7431010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/suspect-sketch-coon-rapids_1561151341060_7431010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A sketch of the suspect in Coon Rapids from police" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A sketch of the suspect in Coon Rapids from police</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 12:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 12:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414431897" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - The Coon Rapids Police Department says they are following up on more than 100 leads that came in over the weekend in their investigation into an <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/attempted-abduction-assault-under-investigation-in-coon-rapids">attempted abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl</a> last Friday. </p><p>According to police, the attempted abduction and assault took place around 9 a.m. near Coon Rapids Boulevard and Coon Rapids Boulevard Extension. The victim told police she was skateboarding when someone grabbed her from behind, sprayed her with pepper spray and tried to attack her. She fought back and kicked the attacker, who ran off into the woods. </p><p>The suspect is still at large. He is described as a white man in his mid-30's. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with gray sleeves and dark sweat pants. He also has black hair, a lower profile beard and thin build.</p><p>Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212. </p><p>Police said Monday they have a few “promising” leads. Fox Television Stations, LLC. 