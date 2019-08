- A woman is in custody after first responders were called to a home in a Wisconsin village for a stabbing.

Turtle Lake police responded with deputies around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of a woman who had just stabbed her boyfriend on the 200 block of Soo Avenue East in the Village of Almena in Barron County.

At the home, investigators found the body of a man in the backyard. Shortly after, they also found a woman they believed was involved in the incident.

But, right now, officers say the investigation is still ongoing and it's not clear if charges are pending against the woman. However, officers say there is no threat to the public.