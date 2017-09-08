Police kill dog while executing search warrant in St. Paul

- St. Paul police shot and killed a dog while executing a search warrant Thursday before finding what they believed to be an inert pipe bomb in the residence's basement--though it turned out to not be dangerous, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers reported that the woman inside a house on the 900 block of Charles Avenue disregarded their order to keep her two dogs inside. One dog--a pit bull--was killed as it charged the officers, while the other was not aggressive.

St. Paul police will not wear body cameras until later this year at the earliest.