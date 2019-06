- Police are searching for a group of teens that broke into schools and bus garages in northern Minnesota, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

In a photo posted to Facebook by the Red Lake Police Department, the kids, who are believed to be ages 11 and younger, are seen covering their faces with shirts and hats as they run through the hallways of one school. In another photo, a masked boy is seen holding tools in a bus garage.

In the post, police say they've identified many of the children but are looking for further IDs in order to seek restitution from the boys' parents.