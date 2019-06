- Police are investigating a robbery that took place Monday evening at a parking ramp at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.

At about 6:10 p.m., University of Minnesota Police responded to the East Bank Campus Patient and Visitor Parking Ramp on the report of a robbery.

According to police, the victim, who was visiting the medical center, was approached by two men in the southwest stairwell of the ramp. The suspects grabbed the victim's backpack, causing the victim to fall in the stairwell. After taking the backpack, the suspects ran into the hospital parking ramp.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-COPS (2677) and reference case number UM-2019-182897.