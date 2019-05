- A homicide investigation is underway after a man died hours after being shot in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Grand Avenue north of West Lake Street for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officer treated the victim until an ambulance arrived to take him to Hennepin County Medical Center. Police say the victim, who has not yet been identified, died from his injuries Friday morning.

Officers are now working to review surveillance video from the area along with witness testimony and other evidence.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).