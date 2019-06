- Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday morning in a south Minneapolis neighborhood.

According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., squads responded to a shotspotter activation at 37th Street East and Clinton Avenue.

Police searched the area and located a man dead at the scene. The body was found outside on the sidewalk.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene, and crime lab is processing the scene for evidence. Police are also looking for surveillance video in area

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or Minneapolis police.