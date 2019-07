- One woman is dead and her husband is in critical condition after an incident in Maple Grove, Minnesota Wednesday night.

Maple Grove police say they responded to the 6600 block of Eagle Lake Drive around 7:42 p.m.

Once on scene officers immediately rendered aid to a man and a woman.

The woman, identified as Elizabeth Witt, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband, George Witt, was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 42-year--old man was arrested and is currently being held on probable cause for murder. Police Captain Adam Lindquist confirmed the suspect is the couple's son and the three lived together at the home.

Elizabeth's death is being investigated as a homicide.