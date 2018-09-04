Police: Eagan bank robbery suspect carried machete

- Police in Eagan, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help identifying a machete-wielding bank robbery suspect.

According to police, the suspect entered the Bremer Bank near Cliff Road and Cliff Lake Road at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29 carrying a machete and demanding money.

If you have any information related to this robbery or recognize this person, please call the Eagan Police Department’s 24-hour confidential tipline at 651-675-5799 or email eaganpd@cityofeagan.com.

